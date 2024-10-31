Home News Trump trolls Harris, Biden with garbage truck press conference 'This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden'

Former President Donald Trump donned an orange reflective vest and delivered a press conference from a garbage truck in Wisconsin on Wednesday in response to President Joe Biden calling Trump supporters "garbage" earlier this week.

"How do you like my garbage truck?" Trump asked reporters in Green Bay from the garbage truck, which was fitted out with "Trump Make America Great Again 2024" on the side. "This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden."

President Trump expertly TROLLS Democrats after getting picked up by a Garbage Truck in Green Bay:



"How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden."



DJT is a national treasure. ???????? pic.twitter.com/V2se9eOT7u

Trump's garbage truck presser came in response to Biden reacting to insult comic Tony Hinchcliffe jokingly calling Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage during a Trump rally at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

"Just the other day, a speaker at his rally called Puerto Rico a floating island of garbage. Well, let me tell you something, I don’t, I don’t know the Puerto Rican that I know, the Puerto Rico where I’m fr -- in my home state of Delaware. They’re good, decent, honorable people,” he said.

"The only garbage I see floating out there is his supporters. His demonization of Latinos is unconscionable, and it’s un-American. It’s totally contrary to everything we’ve done, everything we’ve been," he added.

The White House altered the official transcript of Biden's remarks, adding a possessive apostrophe to suggest that Biden was talking about Hinchcliffe himself and not all Trump supporters. Biden's official X account also issued a statement backtracking on his apparent meaning.

Biden's remarks went viral on social media as Trump and his allies have seized on them to claim that the president was exhibiting contempt for the average American, noting how previous Democratic leaders have made similar comments.

Trump kept the orange vest on during his rally Wednesday night in Green Bay, joking that he decided to keep it on after others told him it made him look thinner. He also hit at Biden for making what he described as a "stupid" comment insulting half the country.

"How stupid. What a stupid word. That blows 'deplorable' away," Trump said, referencing former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's comment in 2016 that some Trump supporters are in "a basket of deplorables."

Trump said Clinton's comment that such people are "irredeemable" was even worse, but noted that he thinks Biden's comment "blows it away."

President Trump tells the story of how the garbage truck and the orange vest came to be.



Trump has distanced himself from Hinchcliffe's comments, telling reporters he doesn't "know anything about" the insult comic.

"I don’t know who he is. I’ve never seen him. I heard he made a statement, but it was a statement that he made. He’s a comedian, what can I tell you? I know nothing about him," he said.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz have distanced themselves from Biden's garbage remarks as they attempt to push a message of unity in the days leading up to the presidential election.

"I strongly disagree with any criticism of people based on who they vote for," she told reporters Wednesday. "As you heard in my speech last night and continuously throughout my career, I believe that the work that I do is about representing all the people, whether they support me or not."