Trump pays tribute to Corey Comperatore, speaks out against sex-changes for kids at Butler rally

Addressing over 60,000 supporters in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, former President Donald Trump paid tribute to Corey Comperatore, a local hero killed in an assassination attempt against him in July. Trump said the shooter couldn’t shake his “resolve to save America.”

“This evening, on this very ground, a cold-blooded assassin aimed to silence me and to silence the greatest movement in the history of our country,” said the 2024 Republican presidential nominee.

On July 13, a 20-year-old would-be assassin, Thomas Matthew Crooks, climbed on top of a building about 130 yards away and opened fire, piercing the upper part of Trump’s right ear. The shooter also wounded two supporters and killed 50-year-old Comperatore.

“But by the hand of Providence and the grace of God, that villain did not succeed in his goal,” Trump continued. “He did not stop our movement. He did not break our spirit. He did not shake our unyielding resolve to save America from evils of poverty, hatred and destruction.”

Trump praised the bravery of first responders as well as the two men who were injured in the firing, David Dutch, a U.S. Marine veteran, and James Copenhaver, 74.

He particularly acknowledged the valor of Comperatore, a former fire chief and veteran of the U.S. Army Reserves. Comperatore was fatally shot as he shielded his family after the gunman opened fire.

“Corey Comparatore was a devout Christian, a veteran and a proud former fire chief, very respected within the town,” Trump said, and led the crowd in a moment of silence, followed by a melody from opera singer Christopher Macchio.

“I want you to know that just like you, we will carry his memory in our hearts for as long as we live,” Trump told Comperatore’s family at the rally. “We know he’s looking down on us right now from Heaven, smiling at his beloved wife and daughters and his mother, Karen, and his entire family.”

Trump said he and his supporters form a strong team ready to confront internal adversaries in the country.

The political establishment is “very corrupt,” he told the crowd. “Who wants open borders? Who wants men playing in women’s sports? Who wants sex-change operations for illegal aliens in holding bins? No, I don’t think so,” he said.

About a month ago, Trump voiced strong support for parental rights at a conference organized by the conservative group Moms for Liberty, blasting school boards for their policies and declaring that, as president, he would have the authority to make significant changes.

In a conversation with the group’s co-founder, Tiffany Justice, Trump criticized the policies of Democratic vice presidential nominee, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, particularly those related to gender identity and school curricula. Walz, a former teacher and advocate for LGBT ideology, recently signed legislation providing free school lunches and access to so-called gender-affirming care in Minnesota.

Trump opposed the inclusion of gender identity discussions in school curricula. Referring to the recently concluded Olympics, Trump said, “All of these things we’re talking about, no men in women’s sports, no gender operation, I mean … it’s these operations, it’s crazy.”

At the rally on Saturday, Trump promised a “new era of soaring income, skyrocketing wealth, millions of new jobs and a booming middle class.” He added, “And we’re going to unleash a manufacturing renaissance right here in Pennsylvania, including fracking, like we have never fracked before.”

In a surprising turn, Elon Musk, owner of X social media, made an appearance, endorsing Trump’s candidacy. He urged the audience to mobilize support for Trump, declaring the election “the most important one in modern times.”

Prior to Trump’s speech, his running mate, U.S. Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, addressed the audience, praising their courage for returning to the site of the July assassination attempt. Citing Psalm 23:4, he told them, “I truly believe that God saved President Trump’s life that day. And I believe that God is with us right now and watches over this incredible nation every single day.”