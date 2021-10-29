Twix, Hulu face backlash for pushing trans agenda on kids, promoting violence

A Twix-sponsored Halloween short on Hulu featuring a boy wearing a princess dress has drawn the ire of prominent conservatives who say the ad suggests that it's OK to commit violence against anyone who opposes the trans-agenda, even a child.

In an installment of the Hulu series “Bite Size Halloween” that first aired earlier this month, a woman dressed in an all-black witch costume becomes the new nanny for a boy who likes wearing a princess dress, even when it's not Halloween.

The boy goes outside, where a neighborhood girl asks him, “Why are you all dressed up?” Another girl remarks, “It’s not Halloween yet.” When the nanny confronts the girls, one of them asks, “Are you a good witch or a bad witch?” She replies, “Do you want to find out?”

After the wind begins rushing and tense music plays in the background, the ad cuts to a scene of the nanny and the boy in her car. As she inquires as to whether he is buckled, he says, “I’m still wearing my princess dress.” When she asks him if he wants to wear it, he nods his head and she responds, “OK.”

As the boy kicks around a soccer ball in the park, he's confronted by another boy who shouts, “Hey you, princess! You look like a girl.” When he's asked why he's wearing the princess dress, he replies, “dressing like this makes me feel good.”

As the nanny steps forward to address the situation, the boy asks, “Is that your nanny?” Before the boy in the princess dress can answer, the boy quips, “You look weird. Your nanny looks weird. You guys are both weird.”

While the boy in the princess dress maintains that “we’re just different,” the other boy expressed his belief that “boys don’t wear dresses.” The wind begins to blow intensely, startling the other boy who portrays a bully. The nanny puts both of her hands into the air and appears to cast a spell on the boy by throwing him into the air and causing him to disappear as his cape is left behind.

The short video concludes with the boy in the princess dress asking if the other boy will come back and the nanny replies by saying, “Probably.”

While the Twitter account of Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween first promoted “The New Nanny” on Oct. 11, the social media account Libs of Tik Tok shared the video on Oct. 27.

Critics of the short video shared the Libs of Tik Tok tweet about the video on their social media accounts and suggested that it was the latest attempt to subtly indoctrinate children with a left-wing political agenda taking aim at traditional gender roles.

“These people ruin everything,” Ohio Republican Senate candidate J.D. Vance lamented.

Chris Buskirk of the news site American Greatness asserted: “They want your children and they will stop at nothing to get them.”

Podcast host Allie Beth Stuckey concluded: “The people who create these things have such serious, serious mental problems.”

A summary of “Bite Size Halloween” is described on Hulu as a “series of stand-alone horror shorts ranging from the terrifying to the ridiculous.” It also highlights the message the video intended to send: “With a little magic, the new nanny helps a nonbinary child deal with bullies and find self-acceptance.”

The beginning of the video features an image of a collection of Twix bars and the end features an image of a pumpkin and the Twix logo accompanied by the phrase “Happy Halloween.” The presence of the Twix product and logo at the beginning and end of the video created the appearance that it was a Twix commercial despite the fact that it had no product placement and at no point in the ad did the characters eat a Twix bar.

A Reuters fact check determined that “the clip is from a Halloween series available on Hulu sponsored by Twix, it is not a Twix advertisement.” The newswire reported that other episodes of “Bite Size Halloween” are sponsored by other candy companies such as Skittles and Snickers.

“The New Nanny” is not the first example of the effort to promote the LGBT agenda by introducing cross-dressing characters in children's programming.

A July 23 episode of the “Muppet Babies,” which chronicles the early childhoods of the legendary Muppet characters, depicted Gonzo’s desire to wear a princess dress to a royal ball and his friends’ insistence that he wear a knight costume to the event like all the other boys.

In the episode, which aired on the streaming service Disney Junior and was specifically designed for children, Gonzo was transformed into “Gonzorella” by his “fairy ratfather,” who enabled him to go to the royal ball in a princess dress. His friends failed to recognize him and he had to leave the ball prematurely after he transforms back into himself.

Gonzo later told his friends that he was, in fact, Gonzorella and they apologized for the way they treated him, remarking that “it wasn’t very nice of us to tell you what to wear to our ball” and “you’re our friend, and we love you any way you are.”