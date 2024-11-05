Home News 2 poll workers among 5 dead in Missouri Election Day floods

The bodies of two poll workers, who were among the five people killed in Missouri after flash floods swept through the state, were discovered early Wednesday. Their deaths occurred amid widespread heavy rains and dangerous flooding affecting multiple regions, according to reports.

The two poll workers, a 73-year-old woman and a 70-year-old man, were on their way to a polling location in Wright County when their vehicle was swept off Highway H by floodwaters, reported KY3. Both individuals attempted to swim to dry ground but drowned.

Their bodies were recovered early Wednesday, although authorities have not yet released their names.

The flooding throughout the St. Louis region led to several incidents beginning Monday afternoon.

In Iron County, a 66-year-old man died when his car was carried away by floodwaters. The vehicle was later located a half-mile downstream, with the man’s body inside, according to KSDK.

Later on Tuesday, a woman’s body was discovered inside her vehicle on Bayless Avenue after floodwaters receded. Hours afterward, a second fatality was confirmed along the same creek. The identities of these victims have also not been released.

The flooding on Election Day created significant challenges for poll workers, complicating their efforts to carry out their duties.

“Voters have yelled at deputies on flash flood assignments suggesting that they are intentionally suppressing votes,” Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said, according to Fox Weather. “Nothing could be further from the truth. We are trying to keep everyone updated on road closures so you can go around and vote. Simply ask the deputy for an alternate route if we don’t have it posted.”

Meanwhile, the Missouri Department of Transportation issued a statement warning about the dangers of floodwaters, pointing to the potential hazards lurking beneath the surface.

“Floodwaters can be deeper than they appear and can hide such hazards as sharp objects, electrical wires, sewage and chemicals,” the statement read.

The department added that roads submerged by floodwaters might be heavily damaged or even completely washed away.

Tips shared by the department urged drivers not to attempt to cross flooded areas, suggesting that taking a detour is far safer than risking the dangers of moving water. “Turn Around! Don’t Drown!” was among the emphatic warnings issued, reminding drivers that even a small depth of water could render a car uncontrollable.

The historic flooding in Missouri has left multiple communities grappling with significant losses, with officials and residents now facing the task of assessing damage and ensuring public safety as waters gradually recede.