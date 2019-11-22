UK pro-life activist blames transgender activists for US travel restriction amid harassment

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

A British pro-life advocate was barred from boarding a flight to the U.S. Tuesday in what some believe was a scheme carried out by trans activists and their allies.

Caroline Farrow, a Catholic journalist who's now the U.K. director for CitizenGO, was prohibited from boarding a flight to Florida despite her travel having been previously approved by the U.S. Electronic System for Travel Authorization.

Farrow told The Christian Post on Wednesday that she believes this occurred at the behest of transgender rights activists who have been targeting her for months, particularly since she spoke out against surgical procedures being performed on gender-confused teens.

"Certainly several TRAs (transgender activists) appear to be gloating and taking credit for what has happened. In particular, the notorious activist Dr. Adrian Harrop posted a photograph of the U.S. Embassy at around the time I explained what had happened to me and claimed to have paid a visit there," she said.

Earlier this month, Farrow checked her ESTA application and discovered it had been approved on Oct. 31. That same day she then tweeted to Harry Miller — a businessman and former police officer who was interviewed by police over an alleged transphobic ‘hate incident’ in which he tweeted a transgender limerick — that she was disappointed that she was unable to join him for the judicial review of his case because she would be thousands of miles away.

Harrop has denied having anything to do with Farrow not being allowed to board the flight and has accused her making it up.

"Later that evening, I was warned that an account which has been set up with the express purpose of 'watching that b---- get her comeuppance in real time,' and 'here to watch Farrow implode' tweeted about how if I am found guilty on civil, not criminal, charges of being in contempt of court, I would need to apply for a visa as I would be disbarred from the U.S.," Farrow told CP.

"Last week the account continued to tweet ominous 'tick tock' messages and stated that much worse is to come for me," she said, noting that the account claims that she is presently under two criminal investigations.

If true, Farrow said she was never formally informed of either one.

"I suspect that activists have filed some malicious reports with the police before highlighting this with the embassy which then canceled my visa without informing me," she explained.

"Until I can get an appointment with the embassy, I do not know what has happened. But as far as I am aware, I am not facing any criminal charges. Although, an attempt is being made to have me committed to prison as a civil prisoner, which has a different legal status, because it is being claimed that I have broken an injunction which forbids me from referring to a transgender woman or encouraging anyone else to do so on social media."

LifeSite News contacted the U.S. Embassy in London, the U.S. State Department, and the office of Florida's Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis regarding Farrow's case.

Farrow has denied breaking any injunction and now says she advises people to never post on social media any kind of information about their personal lives or travel plans if they have ever dared resist transgender lobbyists. In recent months she has drawn hostile wrath from trans activists following television appearances earlier this year where she spoke critically of transgender surgical operations on teen boys in which their testicles are removed and bowel tissue is used to construct a fake vaginal canal.

"At one point an abusive blog was set up which posted abusing material about me up to 50 times a day. Among the most egregious of posts were ones which mused over whether to disfigure my children’s faces with acid, before musing that they had inherited my looks and were ugly enough," she said.

"I was frequently called a Catholic scrubber; a Catholic c---, a Catholic whore, and the blog demanded £5,000 ($6,417) for Stonewall, the LGBT advocacy group, in order to stop. It said 'we want to bring tears to your eyes, we want to make you suffer for being a spiteful, vindictive Catholic extremist.'"

Farrow's husband, who's a Catholic priest, had to change his cellphone number after it was released publicly by activists, and photographs of her ex-husband were published along with his name and employment details. Farrow has also received threats of rape and physical attack. Trans activists also signed her up to pornography sites, and the names of her children were signed up to inappropriate teen forums and posts made in their names.

Someone also filed an anonymous report with the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children in her name, accusing her husband of violently assaulting her and sexually abusing their children, which resulted in a police visit.

"Unordered food deliveries came to our house at all hours, in my name and my children’s name. Sex toys were ordered in my and my husband’s name. An account was set up for my husband’s church with a commercial supplier of the adult entertainment industry," she recounted.

"An account was set up which posted a video calling for my rape and a video naming my 9-year-old, and saying she would end up a drug-addled prostitute in prison.

"I am trying to remain calm, but I am admittedly both terrified and furious by what has happened and the injustice of the situation whereby I have been branded the harasser, when it is clear that attempts were being made to goad and provoke me into saying something which could be construed as harassment," she said.

"I am, however, confident that when the evidence is examined in court, particularly the volume of tweets that I am supposed to have made; that I will be exonerated."

Farrow believes she has been massively let down by a "woke" police force.

"The police force are all too willing to investigate me at the behest of Susie Green for highlighting the unpalatable and uncomfortable truth about the surgery performed on her minor child. But they have done very little to apprehend or investigate those who are openly perpetuating what is unquestionably a criminal course of conduct," she added.

"It is very clear who the perpetrators are and a search of their IT would have proved extremely revealing."