Labour council seeks to imprison street preachers up to 2 years for causing 'offense,' 'distress'

A Labour Party-run council in England has sparked outrage by proposing a sweeping injunction that could imprison Christian street preachers for up to two years over claims of causing “offense” or “distress.”

Rushmoor Borough Council, covering Farnborough and Aldershot, has faced accusations of attempting to criminalize Christians for preaching, praying and distributing Bibles in public spaces.

The council initially applied for the injunction in February, citing complaints about noise, public disruption and distress caused by street preachers. Under the proposed terms, Christians would be banned from praying for individuals without prior consent, handing out religious leaflets or Bibles by hand, and laying hands on people in prayer — even with permission, according to The Telegraph.

The injunction also sought to prohibit approaching individuals to discuss religion and preaching messages that could be perceived as hostile toward protected characteristics such as age, gender or sexual orientation. Violations of the injunction could result in fines, arrests and a maximum prison sentence of two years.

After an intervention by the Christian Legal Centre (CLC), street preachers represented by the legal group have managed to temporarily halt the attempts. The council also postponed a court hearing that would have sealed the injunction’s terms.

The council is now reportedly rewriting the injunction while seeking “greater consultation” with local Christians.

The CLC described the proposed measures as “disproportionate and unlawful.”

Andrea Williams, the organization’s chief executive, vowed to challenge any legislation that attempts to silence or criminalize the Christian faith.

Rushmoor Borough Council defended its actions by pointing to a high volume of complaints from residents and local businesses about the “behavior” of street preachers. Common grievances included the use of portable PA systems, loud amplification and messages that some found offensive or upsetting.

In one instance, a member of the public claimed that Christian preaching created a “non-inclusive environment.” Another complained that hearing religious messages had “ruined their day.”

However, preachers and their supporters argue that the council’s proposed action unfairly targets Christian evangelism. They contend that the preaching of the Gospel — a practice deeply rooted in British history — is inherently challenging to non-believers and could sometimes provoke strong reactions, but this does not constitute a criminal offense.

“The Gospel is not my idea; I am being obedient to God,” one preacher said, defending their right to share their faith publicly.

“There is a fracturing of the understanding of what the Christian faith is across this land. For the first 19 years of my life, I was against God, but then my life was completely changed. I know what it is like to be on the other side, and I know people can change their minds and find hope. That is why I do what I do.,” added the preacher.

“Since we found out about the injunction and asked for prayer, we have been contacted by Christians from across the U.K. The issue is uniting preachers and Christians and we are prepared to challenge this as far as need be to prevent the Gospel being criminalized in Aldershot and Farnborough.”