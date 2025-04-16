Home News UK Supreme Court rules men are not women in ‘For Women Scotland’ victory Kemi Badenoch: 'Saying 'trans women are women' was never true'

A ruling by the highest court in Britain declaring that the legal definition of a woman is based on biological sex has been welcomed by Christians.

Peter Lynas, the U.K. director of Evangelical Alliance, said the landmark ruling was a sign that "the vibe shift is real" — a reference to the increasing sense that a cultural shift is underway from strident progressive ideology.

There were scenes of celebration outside the Supreme Court as the ruling was handed down, making clear that men who self-identify as "trans women" do not fall within the scope of what it means to be a woman in legal terms.

In a video shared on his X account, Lynas, a former barrister, said the ruling brought much-needed "clarity" to an area that has become highly contested in recent years. He said that women have "regained" their hard-won rights.

"The vibe shift is real — I don't think this decision would have been made two or three years ago," he said. "I think this is reflective of the continuing shift in our culture towards things like reality."

He expects the judgment to have "big implications" for policy in businesses and workplaces but he also encouraged Christians to see it as a "missional moment" to have conversations with their colleagues about what it might mean.

The victory was secured by For Women Scotland after they took on the Scottish government and trans activists over the legal definition of a woman.

The judgment has been welcomed by campaigners and feminists who have spent years challenging the encroachment of men being allowed in women-only spaces.

JK Rowling said she was "proud" of For Women Scotland: "It took three extraordinary, tenacious Scottish women with an army behind them to get this case heard by the Supreme Court and, in winning, they’ve protected the rights of women and girls across the U.K."

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch said, "Saying 'trans women are women' was never true in fact and now isn’t true in law, either. A victory for all of the women who faced personal abuse or lost their jobs for stating the obvious."