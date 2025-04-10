Home News US drops to its lowest ranking in ‘Happiness Report’: Under 30s cite ‘increase in loneliness’ Costa Rica, Mexico among the happiest countries

The annual World Happiness Report, released on March 20 by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, has crowned Finland the happiest country in the world for the eighth-consecutive year. This report assesses life satisfaction in more than 140 countries, based on data collected between 2022 and 2024.

The Nordic countries continue to dominate the top positions in the ranking, with Denmark, Iceland and Sweden occupying second, third and fourth place, respectively. The top 10 is completed by the Netherlands (No. 5), Costa Rica (No. 6), Norway (No. 7), Israel (No. 8), Luxembourg (No. 9), and Mexico (No. 10). The inclusion of Costa Rica and Mexico among the top 10 is notable, marking the first time that both Latin American countries have reached these prominent positions.

The report uses six key variables to explain life evaluations: GDP per capita, social support, healthy life expectancy, freedom, generosity, and perceptions of corruption. The combination of these factors has allowed Finland to maintain its lead in the happiness index.

In contrast, the United States has experienced a drop in the ranking, falling to 24th place, its lowest position to date. This decline is attributed, in part, to an increase in feelings of loneliness and a decrease in perceived social support, especially among people younger than 30. The report highlights that "younger people today report feeling less supported by their friends and family, less free to make life decisions, and less optimistic about their quality of life."

The United Kingdom has also seen a decline in its ranking, falling to 23rd place, its lowest position on record. Factors such as declining social trust and increasing political polarization have contributed to this trend.

It's worth mentioning that, despite global challenges, benevolence and acts of kindness have increased during the pandemic, especially among young people. This increase in altruistic behavior has persisted, offering an encouraging outlook for the future.

The report also underscores the importance of positive perceptions of fellow citizens. According to John Helliwell, founding editor of the World Happiness Report, "People's fellow citizens are better than they think, and realizing that will make you happier." This perspective suggests that fostering a more optimistic and trusting view of others can significantly improve individual and collective happiness.

This article was originally published at CP Español