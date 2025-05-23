Home News Vineyard USA threatens Duluth Vineyard with dissociation amid dispute over handling of sexual abuse

The American arm of the Association of Vineyard Churches, Vineyard USA, has threatened leaders of the Vineyard Church in Duluth, Minnesota, with dissociation if they fail to resolve a dispute over the handling of sexual abuse by August.

That threat came in an April 10 letter after the Vineyard Church in Duluth voted to support a call for the resignations of Vineyard USA’s leaders and to withhold their 3% contribution to the parent organization over the mishandling of sexual abuse. Vineyard Church’s Interim Lead Pastor John Kliewer also publicly highlighted his disagreement with Vineyard USA “about the relative importance of victims and perpetrators (pastors) in our response to abuse.”

In the April 10 letter to the Church Council of the Duluth Vineyard, Vineyard USA Super Regional Leader John Elmer addressed the ongoing disagreements between the two parties and declared that if the dispute isn’t resolved by Aug. 15, that date would also be the end of their affiliation.

“The primary role of Vineyard USA is to provide leadership, resourcing, and support to local Vineyard churches. We recognize that, like every local church, the Duluth Vineyard needs these things, and we are concerned that VUSA is unable to fulfill those responsibilities. We believe the current situation necessitates a different path. Under the Trademark License agreement, Vineyard USA retains the right to terminate the association between Vineyard USA and a local church with cause immediately or without cause with a sixty-day written notice — both of which are reasonable options in light of the events noted above,” Elmer noted.

Instead of adhering to the 60-day notice, Elmer said Vineyard USA would undertake “a more compassionate and thoughtful process” instead by giving the Vineyard Church six months in which to resolve the dispute.

“Vineyard USA considers your February 20, 2025 email ‘Letter from the Duluth Vineyard Church Council to the Board of Vineyard USA,’ in which you noted your vote in support of the call for resignations of National leadership and your choice to withhold your 3% contribution to VUSA, as the start of these six months thus making August 15, 2025 the end date of our affiliation should we not satisfactorily resolve the matters above as outlined in the March 10th email,” Elmer wrote.

When asked if Vineyard USA had come to terms on the issue with The Vineyard Church, a spokesperson told The Christian Post that talks were still ongoing.

"Vineyard USA remains in meaningful dialogue with the Duluth Vineyard Church Council and looks ahead with hope and compassion as those conversations continue,” Vineyard USA said in their statement.

The spokesperson did not respond, however, when asked if the organization would continue with dissociation if they failed to reach an agreement.

Both The Vineyard Church and Vineyard USA, have been named in nine civil lawsuits alongside Jackson Gatlin, a former young adult and online community pastor at The Vineyard Church who accepted a plea deal in November for criminal sexual conduct with a child.

In a letter to Vineyard USA’s National Director Jay Pathak in January, the Rev. Donnell T. Wyche, senior pastor of Vineyard Church Ann Arbor, called for a purging of the organization’s leadership in the wake of the abuse scandal. Vineyard Church’s Interim Lead Pastor John Kliewer supported that call.

Shortly after supporting Wyche’s call, John Kliewer, the interim senior pastor of the Vineyard Church was accused of leadership abuse by Vineyard USA then cleared by an independent investigation a month later.

Kliewer previously highlighted several ways he believes Vineyard USA appeared to prioritize the perpetrators of abuse instead of the alleged victims and recommended 20 actions Vineyard USA could take to better address the issue of abuse in the organization, including "radical transparency."

Other recommendations include: "a public acknowledgment and apology for past failures; offering private apologies and making amends with survivors and churches that are willing to engage; dedicating a main session at the next National Conference to confession, lament, and a call for repentance regarding past mishandling of abuse; gender diversity in leadership; and investing in trauma-informed training."

“Vineyard pastors, we’re all a part of a culture that prioritized Senior Pastor power, rather than Senior Pastor accountability,” Kliewer said. “I don’t blame Vineyard USA any more than I blame myself. The question now is: what are we going to do about it? We could start by being honest and acknowledging the truth.”