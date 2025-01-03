Home News Vineyard Church facing 9 civil lawsuits after Jackson Gatlin plea deal for abusing minors

The Vineyard Church in Duluth, Minnesota, and its parent organization, Vineyard USA, have been named in nine civil lawsuits alongside Jackson Gatlin, a former young adult and online community pastor at The Vineyard Church who accepted a plea deal in November for criminal sexual conduct with a child.

Gatlin, 36, was charged in 2023 with sexually abusing five teenage girls but pleaded guilty to only one count of sexual assault. On four other counts, he entered an Alford plea where he admitted there is sufficient evidence to find him guilty during a trial but maintained his innocence. He will likely spend at least 13 years in prison and have to register as a sex offender when his sentence is complete.

Also named in the civil lawsuits are Gatlin’s parents, Fox 21 reports. His father, Michael Gatlin, was a senior pastor at The Vineyard Church, where his son met most of his victims. His mother, Brenda Gatlin, also served in leadership at the church as well as at Vineyard USA. They both resigned from their roles at the church and Vineyard USA without cooperating with an investigation into their son’s abuse.

The civil lawsuits allege that the defendants knew, or should have known, about Gatlin’s abuse but failed to act.

In a statement responding to Gatlin’s acceptance of the plea deal on Nov. 6, The Vineyard Church leaders said they expected the civil lawsuits to be filed. Officials said they welcomed the lawsuit as a measure of justice for the victims, who court records show were between 11 and 16 when Gatlin abused them while in his 20s.

“As we previously shared, we have also recently learned that some of Jackson’s victims are seeking justice in civil court. In addition to naming Jackson, Michael and Brenda Gatlin, the defendants also include the Duluth Vineyard and Vineyard USA. No one ever wants to be sued in civil court. Yet, we welcome this case and pray that it can bring healing and justice for the victims,” the church said.

“Further, a case like this can help determine the relative responsibility of various parties. Although what we can do financially is limited by the size of our resources, insurance coverage and outstanding debt, as a church we want to follow the way of Jesus and take responsibility for the harm we are judged to have caused.”

Gatlin allegedly groomed the victims, who are now adults, with flirtations. He is accused of sending sexual text messages and eventually taking them to his bedroom at his parents’ home, where he touched the victims or had them touch him.

He also allegedly bound them and raped them. He is accused of laughing at one of the victims when she asked him to stop the abuse.

“Civil litigation is a slow and imperfect process, and it may be a long time before any final judgment is reached. Let’s all pray for the victims, for patience and for God to use this litigation to advance his will here on earth like it is in heaven,” the church said in their statement.

“This continues to be a very painful situation, yet that is where we so often find Jesus. Our hope and prayer is that the Holy Spirit will give us the gift of unity and strength to do God’s will. And, as we together respond like Jesus to this difficult situation, our response will bring both healing to victims and glory to God.”