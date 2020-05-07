‘War Room’ cast reunite to host livestream prayer, screening of hit film

Fans of the movie "War Room" will be able to join the cast of the No. 1 hit movie for a livestream event on Friday, the day after the National Day of Prayer.

Filmmakers Alex and Stephen Kendrick and lead actors from the film will share behind-the-scenes commentary about the project before streaming “War Room” together.

The digital gathering will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube, and will include a time of prayer after the film. The Kendrick brothers and actors said they're hosting the event to encourage people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our hope is to greatly encourage people in these challenging times and remind them to go to God in prayer — knowing our world needs it so desperately,” director and actor Alex Kendrick said in a statement shared with The Christian Post.

The Kendrick brothers planned the event for the day after the National Day of Prayer, an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May. The National Day of Prayer is known for gathering people of all faiths to pray together.

“We love watching films with close friends and sharing insider information and funny, behind-the-scenes stories. Now we get to join the amazing cast from ‘War Room’ and share this experience with families right where they are. It’s also a good time to remind everyone to get on their knees, as Ms. Clara does in ‘War Room,’ and fight this battle together in prayer,” the film’s producer, Stephen Kendrick, added.

For viewers who do not own the film, multiple retailers are offering a limited-time discounted rate. Locations can be found at the film’s website.