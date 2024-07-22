Home News The Inside Story: What happens next amid political chaos?

After a historic week in U.S. politics, a plethora of questions surrounding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump, the selection of Sen. J.D. Vance as Trump’s running mate and the uncertainties surrounding the Democratic ticket dominated headlines.

What does it all mean — and what happens next?

Christian Post reporter Jon Brown joined Billy Hallowell on "The Inside Story" podcast last Friday to discuss it all.

“I think it’s going to go down as a major turning point in American history,” Brown said of Trump’s assassination attempt at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13. “We just wonder how far this thing goes. We know there are forces that are trying to get rid of Trump within our own government, and he was supposed to be jailed before the [Republican National Convention]. But that fell apart, too. And Secret Service’s explanation about sloped roofs just doesn’t make any sense.”

Additionally, the close call of the bullet piercing Trump’s ear instead of killing him has prompted many to point out the supernatural nature of the event, with some calling Trump’s survival a “miracle.”

“[If Trump] turned his head a little bit more or not turned his head a little bit more, he would not be here right now,” Hallowell said. “In fact, he said during his RNC speech [Thursday night], ‘I shouldn’t be here tonight.' Because of that, we have seen a lot of people say it was divine intervention.”

