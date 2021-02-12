Ask Dr. Land: What is President Biden’s pro-abortion blitz doing to America? Ask Dr. Land: What is President Biden’s pro-abortion blitz doing to America?

President Biden has unleashed an avalanche of Presidential Executive Orders greatly expanding taxpayer funding of abortion on demand both domestically and internationally.

According to polling of the American people, President Biden and his aggressively progressive pro-abortion supporters are far more radical on the issue than the general population. For example, roughly 60% of Americans of all political and religious persuasions oppose federal taxpayer funding of abortions in the U.S. and 77% oppose such funding for abortions overseas.

And polling in general for several years now has shown the American people far more receptive to some significant legal restrictions on abortion on demand such as after the baby is viable outside the mother’s womb and abortions which are performed when the baby is not of the sex the mother and/or father prefer.

As I mentioned in my column last week (Ask Dr. Land: What Does President Biden’s Pro-abortion Blitz Say about America?”), this continued dissonance and inability of the people to get the government to reflect their views on abortion is leading to tremendous frustration among the citizenry. They are wondering, “is this still a government ‘of the people, by the people, for the people’?”

If the governing elites in this country continue to stifle and frustrate the will of the people on this sanctity of life issue, as I pointed out last week, it will lead to great disillusionment with a political system either unwilling or incapable of responding to the will of the people.

However, this is not the most dangerous and costly price of the continuing practice of the abortion-on-demand regime in American society. The terrible truth is that President Biden and his progressive pro-abortion supporters have never encountered an abortion they could not at least live with, even though in every case the innocent baby dies!

The continuing damage done to our country and to all Americans by such callous disregard for the lives of our unborn citizens has been, is, and will continue to inflict a devastating, perhaps mortal, spiritual and cultural impact on our country. The continued mass slaughter of our unborn citizens, approximately 25 to 30% of babies conceived each year in America, now for almost half a century, has devalued all human life, born and unborn, in America. It has brutalized us and made every human life less sacred. The slaughter of the innocent has desensitized us and is ever more rapidly demagnetizing both our collective and personal moral compasses.

As Archbishop Gomez, the current President of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, so succinctly put it in his letter to President Biden, “Abortion is a direct attack on life that also wounds the woman and undermines the family. It is not only a private matter, it raises troubling and fundamental questions of fraternity, solidarity, and inclusion in the human community.” Seldom have the ever-expanding concentric circles of the destruction wrought by abortion been so aptly described in so few well-chosen words.

As Pope John Paul II stated so eloquently, there is a “culture of death” loose in Western civilization, and its inexorable march from the womb, to the nursing home, to the intensive care unit, and now to the delivery room and the nursery continues relentlessly.

As John Donne cautioned us, “No man is an island entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent, a part of the main; . . . . any man’s death diminishes me, because I am involved in mankind. And therefore never send to know for whom the bell tolls; it tolls for thee” (John Donne, “No Man Is an Island”).

We are continuing our accelerating descent into the dark abyss of the culture of death. We must turn back before it is too late. The bell is indeed tolling for all of us — for each and every one of us, and each baby’s death “diminishes” each and every one of us, whether we acknowledge it or not.

The issue is our greatest moral peril and the hour is late. Let us awaken and embrace the full meaning of our national covenant, “All men are created equal,” and “they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights,” including “Life. . . .”

