Home News Why Trump's proclamation about trying to 'get to Heaven' matters: Inside the debate

What are Christians to make of President Donald Trump's comments about wanting to get into Heaven? The commander-in-chief's recent proclamations reignited a theological debate about faith and works — and sparked a litany of questions.

"President Donald Trump's recent comments suggesting he could earn his way to Heaven by ending the Ukraine-Russia war prompted a flurry of theological debate on social media regarding good works, salvation and the state of the president's soul," Christian Post reporter Jon Brown recently wrote.

Trump said the following during a "Fox & Friends" interview last month: "I want to try and get to Heaven if possible. I'm hearing I'm not doing well. I hear I'm really at the bottom of the totem pole."

Brown joins "The Inside Story" to break down the discussion and debate that followed. Read more here and listen:

