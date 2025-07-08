Home News Woman sues council for infringing on her Christian rights with trans pedestrian walkway Christian woman sues council over trans pedestrian walkway

A Camden resident has threatened to initiate legal action against Camden Borough Council in London for its celebration of the controversial Tavistock gender identity clinic.

The Tavistock clinic was closed in March of last year following the publication of the Cass Review, which found that the clinic had “systematically failed” vulnerable children.

The review also signaled a change in British policy on trans issues. Puberty blockers are no longer given to minors exhibiting gender dysphoria, and the NHS has moved toward reforming gender identity services in line with the recommendations of the review.

Get Our Latest News for FREE Subscribe to get daily/weekly email with the top stories (plus special offers!) from The Christian Post. Be the first to know. Subscribe

Tavistock clinic, as well as being shut down, is facing legal action for allegedly failing in its duty to patients. A number of medical negligence claims, alleging inappropriate treatment plans, inadequate assessments and failure to consider alternatives to transitioning, are being considered by British courts.

Camden Borough Council opened a pedestrian crossing in trans pride colors in 2021 to honor the work of the disgraced clinic.

Since Tavistock’s fall from grace, the council has attempted to minimize the association between the clinic and the crossing.

One local resident, Blessing Olubanjo, with the support of the Christian Legal Centre, has argued that the crossing represents an attempt by the council to promote a divisive political issue and infringes her rights as a Christian.

She has also argued that the crossing breaches equality regulations due to its risks to the disabled and the neurodivergent. The Royal National Institute of Blind People noted that the crossing might present safety risks, something the council decided to ignore.

Olubanjo said, “I brought this case because I believe in fairness, freedom of belief, and the proper role of public institutions. As a Christian and a taxpayer, I should not be made to feel excluded or marginalized by political symbols in public spaces.

“This crossing sends a message that only one viewpoint is welcome, and that’s not right in a truly democratic society. I’m standing up not just for myself, but for everyone who feels silenced or sidelined by discredited, harmful activism forced on the public by ideologically captured local authorities.”

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, also commented on the case.

“Not only is this crossing a matter of public safety and Christian freedom, it’s about the misuse of public resources for political campaigning," she said.

"The crossing is a visual endorsement of a contested ideology, installed by a public authority in breach of its legal duties.” She added, “We stand with Blessing in her courageous legal challenge to uphold freedom of belief, political neutrality, and the proper use of public funds.”

This article was originally published at Christian Today