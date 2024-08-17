Home News Wycliffe Bible Translators missionary died by suicide at Chicago airport, police say

Wycliffe Bible Translators is mourning the passing of 57-year-old missionary mother of two Virginia Vinton, who authorities say died by apparent suicide at Chicago O'Hare International Airport earlier this month.

"We are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Virginia," a spokesperson for the Orlando-based interdenominational nonprofit told The Christian Post in a statement.

"Our heartfelt condolences, thoughts, and prayers are with her family during this difficult time. We respectfully ask that the family'sfamily's privacy be honored as they grieve."

Vinton and her husband, Jim, served for 12 years, working on two Bible translation projects in Mozambique, East Africa. Jim Vinton became a translation consultant in 2011, authorized to do the final check of translated scriptures before they are printed, according to the couple's biography page.

He served as the main consultant for the New Testament translation into the Nyungwe language beginning in 2020. He is currently listed as working remotely in North Carolina with some global travel as the Seed Company's director of translation consulting. The Seed Company seeks to accelerate Bible translation efforts by connecting local field partners with investors, resources and training.

Virginia Vinton's Aug. 8 death was ruled a suicide, The Daily Mail reported Thursday, citing a Chicago Police Department incident report.

A Delta Airlines employee discovered Vinton's body as he began to unload luggage from a recent arrival at Carousel 11 in the morning hours. The Chicago Fire Department had previously said Vinton got tangled in the luggage conveyor belt system.

According to the police report, the employee didn't realize that Vinton was unresponsive when he first noticed her and asked if she needed assistance. But when he got closer, the employee noticed she had an electrical cord around her neck, and it wasn't responding.

Despite attempts by the local fire department to save Vinton, she was declared dead at 7:55 a.m. The police report noted "possible strangulation" and labeled it a "non-criminal death."

Believed to be staying at the airport overnight, Vinton was seen on camera seated in Terminal 5. A little after 2 a.m., she walked to Carousel 11 and entered the chute. Vinton was not seen on camera again until she was discovered by the airport employee.

Around 11:45 a.m., her body was transported to the medical examiner's office.