Expand | Collapse (Photo: Wikimedia Commons/www.kremlin.ru) Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump meet at the 2017 G-20 Hamburg Summit

After almost two years of an investigation initiated with a false campaign hit piece, the Democrat party continues its valiant quest to slay a dragon that doesn't exist. In fairness, when your party's midterm campaign strategy is rooted in the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), what else do you have to go on?

The inception of the fake Russia collusion investigation immediately following the election of President Donald Trump was infuriating, but unsurprising. How else would the Democrat party and mainstream media (one in the same) explain away the all-out rejection of their narrative and worldview?

While the idea of Donald Trump becoming president was initially met with humor within the leftist bubbles of D.C., Manhattan and Los Angeles, come election night in 2016, the joke was on them.

Suddenly the humor and self-importance leftist politicians and pundits enjoyed on a nightly basis while mocking, slandering and ridiculing then-candidate Trump was transformed into embarrassment and anger. The solution? Apparently, blame it on Russia.

Wait, Russia? Why Russia? To quote Barack Obama, "The Cold War's been over for 20 years."

Is Russia the only country "meddling" in our political system? Hardly.

As Tucker Carlson recently pointed out, Mexico has been far more successful at "meddling" in U.S elections than Russia has by encouraging its citizens to illegally enter the United States.

As Mexico's President-elect Lopez-Obrador stated during his campaign, he believes migrating to the United States is "a human right we will defend."

But the so-called "meddling" done by Russia or Mexico pales in comparison to the explicit infiltration of our political system by the terrorist organization known as the Muslim Brotherhood.

The Muslim Brotherhood is the oldest and most sophisticated Islamic terrorist organization in the world, with devotees including Osama bin Laden, ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and current al-Qaida leader Ayman al-Zawahiri.

The Brotherhood devised a plan to destroy the United States not from abroad, but from within, and have successfully done so through front groups that currently yield enormous power on Capitol Hill, most notably the Council for American-Islamic Relations and the Islamic Society of North America.

Both CAIR and ISNA enjoy legitimacy from politicians in both parties, as well as the mainstream media, despite both having proven financial ties to the Palestinian terrorist network Hamas.

In fact, in 2008, both were named as unindicted co-conspirators in the largest terrorist financing trial in world history known as the Holy Land Foundation trial.

The Islamist front groups continue to raise millions of dollars unfettered and maintain access to politicians at the highest levels of government.

So where is the outrage from the media? Where is the investigation from our so-called leaders?

Following President Trump's recent meeting in Helsinki with President Vladimir Putin, retiring Speaker Paul Ryan was quick to tweet about how crucially important it was for President Trump to recognize that the House Intelligence Committee has also found that Russia "interfered" in our election.

This begs a few important questions.

One, was this the first time they "interfered" in our election or did they also "interfere" during 2012 to combat a particularly anti-Russia then-candidate Romney in support of a potentially very "flexible" post-election then-President Obama.

Secondly, would acquiring U.S uranium production and interests in exchange for a substantial donation to a certain Secretary of State's foundation constitute "interfering?"

Also, given that the greatest threat to Western civilization has been Islamic terrorism since the collapse of the Soviet Union more than 25 years ago, could we maybe also have a House Intelligence investigation into Islamist collusion within our government through established terrorist front groups such as CAIR or ISNA?

So why the left and establishment right's obsessive focus on Russia and blatant blind eye to the most critical threats?

In case you hadn't noticed, the radical left doesn't exactly consider radical Islamic terrorism the highest of priorities, which is both terrifying and shocking in a post-9/11 world.

Not only does Islamic terrorism threaten their multi-cultural worldview, but focusing on ghosts of the past such as the evil Soviet empire gives globalist alliances such as NATO, which were specifically established to defend the West against communism, a chance to flex their muscles of self-importance again.

President Trump puts America first and threatens the entrenched ways of old, both domestically and internationally, and as such, he has made enemies with both the radical left and globalist right.

The good news is, as was true during his campaign, if President Trump stays focused on securing the border, draining the swamp and putting America first, the citizens of this nation will back him up, no matter the onslaught of attacks he faces from either direction.

Brigitte Gabriel is a terrorism expert, New York Times best-selling author and founder of Act for America. Her newest book, "RISE: In Defense of Judeo-Christian Values and Freedom," will be released on Sept. 11. Learn more at www.risetoact.com

