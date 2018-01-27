God is our protector and advocate during the good and during the bad times.

"Let everything that has breathe praise the Lord, praise ye the Lord (Psalm 150:6, NIV)."

God is worthy of our continual admiration, thanksgiving and praise. It doesn't matter what we are encountering in life, God is awesome and every day is an opportunity to magnify him, honor him and bless his holy name!

Thanksgiving is among us and families are gathering together to give thanks for the many blessings they have been given but every day we all should wake up rejoicing and praising God for his grace and mercy he's given us because without his tough we have no life and no purpose.

So, I choose to rejoice and thank God for:

"This is the day that the Lord has made I will rejoice and be glad in it (Psalm 118:24, NKJV)." "I will bless the Lord at all times; His praise shall continually be in my mouth (Psalm 34:1, NKJV)." "And the heavens will praise Your wonders, O Lord; Your faithfulness also in the assembly of the saints (Psalm 89:5, NKJV)." "Let heaven and earth praise Him, The seas and everything that moves in them (Psalm 69:34, NKJV)." "Praise the Lord from the heavens; Praise Him in the heights (Psalm 148:1, NKJV)!"

As you contemplate these particular quotes from the book of Psalms, my question to you today is, what are you thankful for? It is easy to say that you are thankful for material possessions, family and friends but God serves a greater purpose in our lives than just supplying our relational and tangible needs and we must rejoice, praise him and be thankful to him for:

"Then the LORD God formed a man from the dust of the ground and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life, and the man became a living being (Genesis 2:7, NIV)." "God is our refuge and strength, a very present help in trouble (Psalm 46:1, KJV)." "For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son, that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life (John 3:16, NIV)." "It is of the Lord's mercies that we are not consumed, because his compassions fail not Lamentations 3:22, KJV)."

God is the giver of life, God is our protector and advocate and God loved us so much that he sent Jesus to atone for our sins. Now, that is more than enough reason to praise him, rejoice and to bless his holy name!

