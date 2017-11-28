Where have you been overlooked? Who has forgotten you? What memory still brings embarrassment to mind?

Left out. Not included. Not wanted. Not involved. Not chosen. Not asked. Not included on the inside joke. Not understood. Not told. Not invited to come. No seat at the table.

Recently, all I wanted was a seat at the table. But all I got was dead air. Nothing. There was no phone call, no acceptance, and no open door. I was blocked from where I wanted to be.

It's happened countless times...

I was blocked in elementary school from being in the cool girls' crowd. I was blocked by a childhood crush when he told me a lie so he didn't have to be near me. I was blocked from friends when they gave me a quick hello and then gathered in a big circle, practically whispering, with me outside of it.

Blocked, blocked and blocked again. . .

Where are you blocked? Blocked from conversations with one you love? Blocked from being understood by people around you? Blocked from a gathering of women? Blocked from really getting to know others? Blocked from what you really want?

Where are you blocked and overcome with a deep sense of un-belonging?

May I tell you something today? You do belong. You belong even if every door is slammed in your face. You belong even if the words coming at you are daggers. You belong even if everyone hates you. You belong even if women have rejected you, repeatedly. You belong even if religious laws once said you didn't. You belong even if voices of accusation tell you that you never will.

Let this fact sink in. You belong.

Jesus has gone and prepared a table for you. (Lu. 14:15-24) Jesus has gone and prepared a room for you in eternity. (Jo. 14:2) Jesus died for you, so you might be included in his forever family. You belong to him. As daughter, because HE CHOSE YOU. God wants you.

For those God wants, let them declare themselves unwanted. What a lie!

"And you belong to Christ; and Christ belongs to God." 1 Cor. 3:23

No scheme, invitation, method, word or rejection leaves us outside the fold of God's loving desire. He wants us and He will have us. We belong to God. We belong with Him. Anything besides this fact is a lie.

