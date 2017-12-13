Instead of counting sheep at night when I'm too anxious to sleep, I can repeat the promises of God over my life

It's so easy to be anxious. I know, I've been there many times. We think that worrying about our problems will somehow fix them. We worry so we can have some control over the situations and circumstances that are, in fact, out of our control.

Our life circumstances are, however, in the hands of the living God whose character is sure and unwavering. Throughout the bible, we see that we can have trust and hope in who God is. Therefore, I've realised, the cure to worry is knowing God's character.

It's true that whenever, I take my eyes off Jesus I become overwhelmed by the pressures of life that surround me. Therefore, instead of counting sheep at night when I'm too anxious to sleep, I can repeat the promises of God over my life. Why don't you join me, in owning these following promises for your life too?

God has control over my life

It was God who formed the world and everything in it. It is God who has orchestrated the events of my life and knows what is going to happen to me. It was God who calmed the storm in the book of Matthew, and calms the storms of today.

What kind of man is this? Even the winds and the waves obey him! (Matthew, chapter 8, verse 27).

When the vicious storm met the disciples, who were travelling with Jesus in the boat, they became extremely fearful and anxious. This story reminds me that even the wind and the waves obey God. Not only was God present in that moment as Jesus on the boat, he was God in control of that moment.

God will look after me

We can see from the story of the storm that God looks after us. In Matthew 6, we're reminded again of God's provision and caring nature towards His children. God is not a distant God who refuses to care for His creatures. He is a loving father who rejoices in looking after His children.

As it says,

"Therefore I tell you, do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear. Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes? Look at the birds of the air, they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they?" Matthew, chapter 6, verses 25-26).

When you hear the song of the birds in the morning, remember God has fed them this day and remember God will also provide you with your daily needs. Remember the boy who brought Jesus five loaves of bread and two pieces of fish. He was able to transform them into a feast for thousands. We can therefore have faith He will meet us wherever we are at today with exactly what He believes we need.

God will never leave me

When Jesus saw the five thousand, he didn't need to feed them. He was told by his disciples to send the crowds home. However, Jesus didn't leave them and didn't send them away. Neither will Jesus leave you and me. When we are at the end of ourselves and have little to give – He graciously stays with us.

As it says,

Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you. (Hebrews chapter 13, verse 5).

This verse is said in the context of money. Therefore, if we're worried about not having enough money or enough of anything in our life – we can trust God to be enough for us. Money will always come and go. Jesus will always stay. Friends and family, we can't always depend on to fill our every anxious need. Jesus will fill those needs. Circumstances will always be out of our control. Jesus will be with us throughout them.

God has a deep love for me

In all of these stories and verses from the bible, there is something that rings true in all of them. The love of God.

As it says,

And we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, who have been called according to his purpose. (Romans, chapter 8, verse 28).

In all things we are more than conquerors through him who loved us. (Romans, chapter 8, verse 37).

This verse has deeply encouraged me when I have felt consumed with worry. Worry about what people are thinking of me, worry about the mistakes I've made, worry about having enough money to live, worry about relationship, worry about the future, and the list goes on. Each of these worries I can bring to a God who died for me and my worries. He nailed them to a cross. I bring these worries to a God who has a loving purpose for my life. My life is not in my hands, but it's in the hands of a God who loves me.

