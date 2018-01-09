(Photo: Reuters/Jason Redmond) A participant practices rolling a joint at the Cannabis Carnivalus 4/20 event in Seattle, Washington.

So a CNN reporter was riding the bong bus, marveling at a stoner gas mask and offering a hit on New Year's Eve – but should a Christian smoke weed?

A: Obviously not, David. It's illegal in Texas. Dude!

OK. What about California? It's legal in California now. And Colorado! So it's OK, right? I mean, "legal" means "permissible," so it's OK. Right? Check out the Wordage: Remind them to be submissive to rulers and authorities, to be obedient, to be ready for every good work (Titus 3:1).

SEE! SEE! "Submissive to the rulers!" Since it's legal in PROC (People's Republic of California), let's be godly submitters. And don't bogart that joint, my friend! Pass it over to me!

Now, wait just a minute. Don't get so excited, my doobie brother. Let's think this through a little bit.

First, a social observation:

Smoke cigarettes? Culture says (I definitely do NOT say this) you're a demon, a devil and a deplorable, and even if you smoke in your own home, we'll hunt you down and put you in jail! OK, not yet, but give us time! For now, we'll just tax your smokes into oblivion – which means we really can't outlaw it because it's such a great source of government revenue.

And your cancer-causing second-hand smoke is killing the world! (Full disclosure: smell of cig smoke on a cold, crisp morning fills my mind with great memories of deer hunting with my dad pre-fifth grade.)

I've never personally seen a modern movie/TV show where the smoker was the most loveable character in the movie. Maybe the toughest (fire in his mouth, gotta be tough), but not the most loveable.

Smoke weed? You freedom lover! You're a cool dude who talks while holding your breath! You're funny and the darling of pop culture – famous to millions like Cheech and Chong and Spicoli! Smoking weed is the subject of humor, and the pothead in a movie is always the most likable, with his "dude" and "tubular" and "gnarly." I've never personally seen a pot smoker in a movie who was deplorable.

Originally posted at WND.com

