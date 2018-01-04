We need to choose to close our computers, shut off our phones, silence distraction in the world and return to simplicity.

Slap bracelets, spiked hair and mood rings. Some things should stay in the 90s but others launched us forward in to today; Google, DVD's and Mp3 players.

The world hasn't been the same since these were created.

Now. Now. Now.

Things have progressed while needs can be met at the drop of a hat.

Subconsciously our mindset is everything exists to meet our desires and as the millennium turned, this only increased.

If we feel let down, we can move on to the next best thing; friendships, religion, theology. There is always another option.

With the obvious distraction that immediate gratification brings, it has also produced huge amounts of consumerism.

Online shopping, Netflix and social media are literally at our fingertips. We are constantly connected.

The world has evolved and it's exciting. With a few clicks you can be snapping your day, stalking old friends and seeing long distanced family members growing up.

Beauty and abundance.

Communing with God has become like these few clicks. When we feel He's let us down or maybe life isn't good, our time with Him can be replaced by independence and reliance on other things.

Like many, for years I struggled and felt lost, going about life in my own capacity. At the time, I was doing what I felt was right, not knowing there was more.

Momentary satisfaction came when I reclined in front of the computer, gave in to this consumerism mindset and was unaware that there was more. Trials and hardships produce character, but are also the times we want to give up.

Long-term satisfaction continues to come when I step into a place of worship, spend time with Him and simply chat about life, no matter how I am feeling.

God sees what we think is a mess, as truly beautiful. One, because He is sitting right in it with us, but also because He sees the potential, looking past the moment.

The beautiful part of the journey is continuously choosing to step into this place, with renewed perspective able to see His beauty and vast abundance.

We need to choose to close our computers, shut off our phones, silence distraction in the world and return to simplicity. Grabbing our Bibles, a pen and a journal and really learning to live in the beautiful simplicity that was intended. This will lead us into His beauty and abundance.

Rebecca Bowie is a young Christian who is intentionally seeking after God's heart and striving to love people with everything. Now living in Brisbane Australia, was formerly living in London, England. She's a full-time volunteer at Youth with a Mission.

This article is courtesy of Press Service International and originally appeared on Christian Today Australia

