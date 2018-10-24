Expand | Collapse (Photo: Facebook/Ray Comfort) Christian evangelist and author, Ray Comfort.

Judas traveled with Jesus during what are often called the "years of popularity." Judas witnessed the miracles. He was there when the fish were multiplied, when the storm was stilled, and when four-days-dead Lazarus came forth from the grave. He heard the gracious words come from the mouth of the Son of God, yet he betrayed Him.

This man, whose name would be categorized in the folder of evil, betrayed Jesus because he didn't fear God. He didn't fear when he, as the disciples' treasurer, stole money from the bag. His betrayal began well before Gethsemane. He loved money more than God, and we cannot serve sin and the Savior.

The devil therefore had easy access to Judas. He was a pushover; the door of entry was marked "Sin." There was no lock. Instead, sin welcomed the one who walks about as a roaring lion. Satan had found someone whom he had permission to devour (1 Peter 5:8).

Judas was welcomed by the anti-Christ Pharisees, but behind their smiles were hissing demons.

What's on your door today? Has a little theft, a little lust, a little bitterness scrawled "Welcome" to the principalities you are supposed to be fighting? Are you cooperating with demons by serving sin?

Then slam shut the door of sin. Lock it. Bolt it. Nail it closed by crucifying the flesh. The promise of the pleasures of sin aren't worth its terrible consequences. It pays awful wages.

Judas counted his coins, but he didn't count the cost. It slowly dawned on him that his betrayal had cost him his life.

As he prepared the rope to hang himself, I wonder what passed through his mind. As he formed the noose with his trembling hands, as he tied the rope to the tree and then fastened it around his neck, he could taste the bitterness of his traitorous actions. Had he known the future, I'm sure he would have taken a different path.

But sin blinds; it blurs the future. It is like lighted dynamite in the hand of a child. Your lust is a betrayal of your spouse and your children. Your theft is a betrayal of your boss. Your sin is a betrayal of the unsaved who are watching your walk with Jesus. But in the end, you are the one who will suffer most, if you don't come clean in Christ.

May we think of the future by looking at Judas Iscariot's past. And may the fear of God light our path to a future that will shine ever brighter unto the perfect day (Proverbs 4:18).

