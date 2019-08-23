Undivided faith: How we can live as wholly devoted followers of Christ

I recently took our youth group to the mountains of Tennessee for summer camp. Our theme this year was Undivided: Wholly Devoted, Uncompromising Followers of Christ. I would love to say it was an easy week, full of smores, Bible time and heart to hearts. Instead, it was a week full of spiritual opposition.

But it was also a week of MUCH breakthrough, because Lord did amazing things. Being undivided in our pursuit of the Lord should be something every Christian strives for. Young and old, new believer and seasoned believer. Everyday.

We live in a world constantly pulling for our attention. Sometimes I wonder, for those of us here in America, if we really are the “United” States. Honestly, it often feels like we are more divided than united. And if we are honest, are churches more divided than they are united? What about Christians in their daily walk with God?

I think so.

That’s why we spent a week with 40 students, trying to make a difference in their walk. I understand that’s a small percentage of people compared to our Christian family around the world, but 40 is better than none. One is better than none. Even if only one student came home with a new perspective, a stronger walk, a deeper devotion to Christ, we’ve won.

Being undivided means we need to ask ourselves the tough question: What in my life do I need to divide myself from in order to be wholly devoted to the Lord?

Honestly, I’ve had to learn to divide myself from my own selfishness. I didn’t really know how selfish I was until October 2016, when my oldest son was born. Kids have a way of bringing to light how selfish we can be. But even after having two kids, I still have a lot of selfishness in me. Notice the present tense there? I’m still battling self.

Jeremiah 29:13 says, “You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart.” There’s so much selfishness in my heart when I’m not truly seeking the Lord with ALL my heart. Can you relate? Maybe instead of selfishness it’s lust? Or pride? Or your cell phone? Or social media? Or a relationship? Or a career?

It can be anything really…what is it for you?

Between May 2019 and July 2019, two things happened that cut back the surface and showed me I wasn’t as undivided in my pursuit of Jesus as I thought. My wife and I went to a Hillsong UNITED concert in May and God tugged at my heart to sponsor a child with Compassion International. You can read all about that here. That concert showed me willing I was to spend money on ME, but God asked me to have a heart like His for others.

Being undivided, wholly devoted, uncompromising followers of Christ means having a heart for others—especially, children! John writes in 1 John 4:7, “Beloved, let us love one another, for love is from God, and whoever loves has been born of God and knows God.” Is it possible for my wife and I to love a child we don’t know that lives thousands of miles away? Absolutely!

1 Corinthians 16:14 says, “Let all that you do be done in love.” Everything we do should be done in love. Loving God means I should have a heart for others because God loves them. And a heart that is seeking Him with ALL is a heart that’s undivided in its devotion to God.

That’s how I want to be.

That’s how every Christ follower should be.

Do we truly have an undivided heart toward God? My journey toward child sponsorship is just one way to reflect our heart for Christ. There are other ways. Giving above your tithe. Helping someone in need. Or simply obeying the Lord in everything He asks of you.

Sometimes people say to me they can’t hear God’s voice. A question I always ask in return is: “What’s the last thing the Lord asked you to do? Did you do it?” If not, it might be that He’s still waiting for you to be obedient.

Obedience will always come with undivided devotion!

Whether you are young or old, a new believer or a seasoned one, take some time today to ask yourself how deep your devotion to Christ runs. Do you seek the Lord with ALL your heart? Is your heart wholly devoted to the cause of Christ? Maybe you’re like me, and God wants to remove the things in your life that hinder such a daring way to live! The only way to truly live the abundant life—a life that’s completely and truly undivided.

Aaron Hall is an author, pastor, and blogger from Okeechobee, Florida.