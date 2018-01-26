Let us stay loud and do more than play dress up and slowly forget what we are wearing and why.

(Photo: Reuters/Lucy Nicholson) Ada Kennedy, 7, looks up at her mother as they participate in a protest march for survivors of sexual assault and their supporters in Hollywood, Los Angeles, November 13, 2017.

Democratic Congresswomen have made a pact to wear black to Trump's upcoming State of the Union on Tuesday, January 30th. But it isn't in protest as many might suspect, in fact they've invited everyone in the house to join them. In solidarity with Hollywood's elite's voluntary dress code at the Golden Globes on Sunday, January 7th, Congress will stand in a fashionable silent ode to camaraderie with the victims of sexual misconduct who are rallying in a noisy, albeit long overdue cry of #metoo and #timesup.

I agree with a rally cry for the cessation of abuse of women, of any kind. Unfortunately, I was one of many who have typed the words #metoo. And perhaps it is a touching sentiment, opting for a black $6,000 suit, instead of the plum or burgundy one. But, it seems like another attention getting half-hearted effort to monetize on emotion and a good excuse to shop.

I pray this movement isn't shuffled to the sidelines in some kind of trendy hype, where all of the sudden predators drape in black as if they aren't the problem. And perhaps instead of coalition of black tie privileged half-hearted fist bumping to the latest misfortune; we need a battle cry of real men teaching our boys you don't treat women like this.

I get it. A yellow ribbon here, a pink one there and suddenly there's a foundation where the CEO makes $4,000,000.00 a year leading the charge for research into why boys grope girls.

Pass.

I am most motivated that we not only call out, fire, and hold accountable the Matt Lauers and Harvey Weinsteins of the world; we make an example of them. How about we teach our children that any person, male or female that uses and abuses another being for their own pleasure or gain, is violating their person and it is never okay.

Furthermore, this is the time we collectively choose to teach a generation, this is not how we behave. This is not how we treat one another. We treat fellow mankind with dignity, respect and purpose. This time, instead of letting the movement turn into a fad, a dress up day, once a year, maybe a month in February, let us make it a code of ethics, a bright line, no one crosses.

Days before Lauer's firing on the "Today" show he was filmed with his co-hosts wandering a hospital hall in gowns and full beards for "No Shave November." A trend created to bring awareness to colorectal cancer. Yes, go get your colon checked. Also, don't assault women in your office. Make cutesie and memorable reminders to tend to things that need tended to. But don't minimize the exploitation of women in the work place with a new outfit or #tshirt.

This time it is too big. This time it is too crucial. This time let us stay loud and do more than play dress up and slowly forget what we are wearing and why.

Jami Amerine M.Ed. is a wife, mom, adoption-foster care advocate, author,

and blogger at sacredgroundstickyfloors.com where she writes about Jesus, life, and "home as sanctuary."

