The US Justice Department's 2014 Cole Memo allowed infractions to federal laws regarding the manufacturing and distribution of marijuana. With its recent revocation, the 94 US attorneys can now choose to prosecute violators who cultivate and distribute pot.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions gave a revised directive to guide when and how to prosecute violators of the federal law. I happen to live in Washington State that legalized recreational marijuana.

For reference, I am a Baby Boomer who came of age when pot smoking was illegal but pot was a fraction of the strength of today's genetically modified blends. I'm not a science expert, but I can trust many who are. Decades of research hasn't removed marijuana from its Schedule 1 controlled drug classification. Heroin, LSD and ecstasy are also grouped in this classification.

Legalizing marijuana sales allows pot into our communities adversely affecting our children and teens.

Pot is not just a mild drug. Researchers have studied the long-term effects of the milder pot of my youth. Back in the 1960's when pot became popularized, we didn't know about the respiratory disease it could cause, memory loss, and the documented mental health problems—even as severe as schizophrenia.

But research has yet to determine how these new modified strains of marijuana will harm—especially the brain development of children and teens. Already it is associated with lower test scores and academic attainments. Teen usage has been connected with suicide. Worse still, is that these genetically modified strains were developed to enhance the "high" users can achieve. Why is that? Do you suppose it could be a way to get more people hooked?

Ironically, these powerful strains of pot are injected into cookies and candies. When gummy bears contain the potent high-inducing THC, it appears to target children—who are at the greatest risk for harm.

While pot will remain the drug of choice for some, and a tax revenue bonanza for states like mine, it does not make it legal according to federal law. The Controlled Substances Act is a federal law to protect citizens against the health ramifications these drugs cause. Just because pot makes states some coveted money is no reason to ignore the truth or the penalties of federal law.

