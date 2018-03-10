Here are a few examples from history where the government, for the "good of the people" and in order to "do something" to remove the threat of violence, initiated "gun control".

Following mass shooting, progressives flood the airwaves with choruses of "We've got to do something." Since the invention for the gun, governments have often "done something" regarding the weapon, which ultimately results in its confiscation. However, it never turned out good for the citizens.

On February 14th, 17 precious lives were taken from this earth. Several of those victims died while in the process of saving others. Out of respect for them, the country deserves an honest discussion on guns and gun control, instead of hasty responses, bumper sticker slogans and agenda driven propaganda.

I appreciate those who reject violence in all forms, as its elimination would result in a heaven here on earth. Unfortunately, it can never occur for the mere fact that evil exists, and will always exist, no matter how many laws are passed. We see evil occurring between family members, between residents in small towns and large cities, and among citizens nationally and worldwide.

Some people just want to inflict pain and suffering on others, often as a method of dealing with their own. Others, if allowed, a certain number will use it to ascend to power and take all freedom away from others, ruling them through the very force and violence gun control advocates abhor.

Below are a few examples from history where the government, for the "good of the people" and in order to "do something" to remove the threat of violence, initiated "gun control".

"All political power comes from the barrel of a gun. The communist party must command all the guns, that way, no guns can ever be used to command the party." Mao Tse-tung.

In 1935, China implemented gun control. After taking office in 1945, Mao rounded up and eliminated 20 million political objectors from 1949 to 1952.

"The most foolish mistake we could possibly make would be to allow the subject races to possess arms." Adolf Hitler.

Germany started gun control in 1938 and from 1939 to 1945, 13 million Jews and others were annihilated by the Nazi Party.

"In any country there must be people who have to die. They are the sacrifices any nation has to make to achieve law and order." Idi Amin, president of Uganda from 1971 to 1979.

Gun control was started in 1970 and during Amin's reign 300,000 people were butchered.

- Turkey established gun control in 1911. The government gathered and wiped out 1.5 million Armenians from 1915 to 1917.

- The Soviet Union established gun control in 1929 and over the next 24 years, roughly 20 million dissidents were collected and slaughtered by the government.

- In 1956 Cambodia obtained gun control and from 1975 to 1977, 1 million people were assassinated for being "educated".

- Guatemala instituted gun control in 1964 and 100,000 Mayan Indians were executed over the next 17 years.

Estimates say that as high as 56 million people have been exterminated by their own government in the 20th century alone because gun control left them defenseless.

Long before guns were invented, individuals used swords, knives, and other torturous means to inflict pain. Guns just became another weapon among many. So guns are not the problem, evil people are. However, guns also became an effective means for citizens to finally protect themselves from that evil. When governments choose to "do something" regarding that defense, then people are again at the mercy of evil people and ultimately evil governments. It is why our Founders regarded "the right to bear arms" as second only to the right of religion, free speech, press, peaceful assembly and a redress of grievances.

Today in America we are being told gun control is an urgent necessity to curb the violence in our country. Again, cries of action for "the good of the people" and "we have to do something" are being heralded by politicians and media alike. The only cries I hear, though, are those of the millions of people slaughtered by their government who had no means to defend themselves.

When the guns were gone and the people had no way to fight back, that's when the rest of their rights were eradicated. This is exactly why the Founders insisted on the 2nd Amendment as "being necessary to the security of a free State".

Since President Donald Trump's election, we have been inundated with claims that he is a fascist and a Nazi. His opponents believe without a doubt that he would become a dictator if given the chance. At the same time, these same critics are calling for stricter gun control, with some honestly wanting confiscation. They are so devoted to their gun-control agenda they can't see the 2nd Amendment is designed specifically to protect them from their worse fear, Trump actually becoming a tyrant. Instead, they chant, "Trump is a dictator" in one breath, while declaring, "we must give the government our guns" in the next.

Unfortunately, facts and history haven't stopped Progressives from running down the dangerous "gun control" road yet again. However, considering so many are now openly declaring their socialist and communist beliefs, one might conclude they know exactly what they are doing.

But that's just my 2 cents.

A stay-at-home mom, Pamela J. Adams maintains the informational site TheFactsPaper.com. It includes her "Liberating Letters" blog, which discusses history, science, religion, and current events. A former teacher, she began her weekly blog as short lessons in letter form to her daughter for home schooling, which she now shares with all. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter at Liberating Letters or at TheFactsPaper.com. You can find her books HERE. (www.amazon.com/author/pamelaadams)

