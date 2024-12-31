Home Opinion In 2025, why we should embrace discomfort

As we step into a new year filled with resolutions and aspirations, consider this: what if the key to growth — for families and our sons — lies not in comfort, but in challenge?

I recently stumbled across this quote in a newsletter shared with me: “How did I end up in the middle of Iceland with two sons and a bag of freeze-dried reindeer soup in my backpack?” a Trail Life dad mused. “Let’s start with the obvious — the boys in our Troop are ambitious, and the leaders are crazy.” But perhaps we all need a bit of that craziness to truly grow in 2024.

In an era of instant gratification, where every need can be met with the swipe of a screen, we’ve created a world where adversity is avoided at all costs. Yet it is adversity — not ease — that forges the virtues we most admire: courage, resilience and integrity. The new year offers a chance to reverse this trend and embrace the discomfort that shapes us — and our sons — into something stronger.

This summer, a group of young men and adult leaders from Trail Life Troop VA-1804 set out to cross Iceland’s vast interior — on foot. Over 10 grueling days, they braved glacial rivers, volcanic deserts and unpredictable weather, carrying only what they could fit in their backpacks. It was a test of endurance, resilience and grit. Yet, amid the rugged beauty and relentless challenge, something extraordinary happened: they bonded. They laughed, encouraged one another and shouldered each other’s burdens — both literal and metaphorical.

At the end of the trail, two Icelandic women, upon hearing what the group had accomplished, declared, “You should no longer call them boys; they are men.” One father later reflected, “We are not naive enough to think that one hike makes a man, but we are all on a journey, and I can say without a doubt these Trailmen returned home feeling a little more humble, confident, and alive.”

Their transformation didn’t come because the hike was easy. It came because it was hard. They learned to rely on each other, push through pain and discover strength they didn’t know they had. It’s a reminder that growth doesn’t happen in comfort; it happens in discomfort.

Imagine if 2025 became the year we turned the tide. The year we raised a generation ready to face challenges head-on. The year families reconnected through shared struggle, finding strength and joy in the process. It’s not just a personal resolution; it’s a collective one, and it starts with a single step into the wilderness of discomfort.

Discomfort isn’t something to be avoided — it’s something to be embraced. It’s the ache of sore feet after a long hike, the chill of a brisk morning in a tent, or the fear before crossing a roaring glacial river. These moments stretch us, shaping us into people who are courageous, resilient and capable. They forge bonds that only shared struggle can create. They remind us that the world is vast, beautiful and often challenging — and that we are far more capable than we realize.

Adventure doesn’t have to mean trekking across Iceland or scaling mountains. It can be a weekend camping trip, a day hike or even building a treehouse in the backyard. What matters is that it’s real, tangible and shared. In these moments — far from screens and creature comforts — families grow stronger and individuals find their resilience. These shared moments remind us that life’s greatest rewards often lie just beyond the hard things we choose to tackle.

If you’re not sure where to start, here’s a simple idea: plan one outdoor adventure a month. It doesn’t have to be extreme — just something that pushes you out of your comfort zone. Plan a family hike, start a garden or join a local organization like Trail Life USA. Small steps lead to big transformations.

Parents, these shared adventures offer another unexpected gift: the chance to grow ourselves. Every family that embraces adventure will face moments of doubt. “What are we doing? Are we crazy? We could be home, warm and comfortable.” But that’s the point. You could be. But you’re not. Instead, you’re modeling what it means to face challenges with courage, lean into discomfort and build deeper connections with those you love.

This year, let’s resolve to give our sons — and ourselves — the gift of challenge. The path won’t always be easy. But the reward? A generation of courageous, confident individuals — and families who wouldn’t trade the journey for anything.