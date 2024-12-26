Home Opinion What will 2025 and beyond require of Evangelical leaders?

The changing world of 2025 and beyond will arrive with unnerving challenges for Christians. Evangelical ministry cannot remain static amidst complicated cultural whirlwinds. So, what type of Evangelical leadership will be required in that context?

The Christian leadership of previous generations served its epochs well, but in today’s world unprecedented fluidity will be essential. Even the Apostle Paul acknowledged fluid leadership for the challenges that faced his political and religious culture: “I have become all things to all people, that by all means I might save some. I do it all for the sake of the Gospel“ (1 Cor. 9:22).

Believers are more educated today and their yearning for genuine Christian leadership is in high demand. Reports have indicated that Christian leaders are now trusted less, and that is a primary reason for declining church attendance. George Barna was recently quoted as suggesting “that pastors would be wise to examine their practices and reputations.”



I believe there are five essential traits for effective evangelical leadership as we move into 2025 and beyond.

Egoism not required

Leadership roles command much respect in Evangelicalism. It’s just the way it is. So there are ambitions for titles, chair positions, honorary designations, credentials, and many leaders can become susceptible to the inordinate supply of attention to the elevated status. Only those who are profoundly experienced in the grace of God can overcome the pitfalls of a “god complex.” Sadly many leaders become intoxicated with the belief that they are the smartest guy in the room. This egoism is dangerous and will eventually wreak havoc in a ministry.

Many such leaders begin to flirt with gray areas as they dupe themselves into believing that God has favored and exempted them from rules that apply to everyone else. People are wising up to hypocrisy and this will lead to more confrontations with egoism. I would caution ministries to manage with the right spirit and by proper procedures make leadership more accountable. Imprimis, ministries should become more cognizant of appointing and supporting leaders devoid of egoism.

Engagement with contemporary challenges



Throughout biblical and Church history, the great leaders possessed a remarkable discernment of their times. Moses, Joseph in Egypt, Joshua, the prophets, Daniel, Ester, John the Baptist, and the Apostle Paul, all demonstrated keen discernment of their cultural contexts both inside and outside of their faith communities. Subsequent great leaders did too, Martin Luther, John Wesley, William Wilberforce, C.S. Lewis and there is not enough space here to mention many others who discerned their times. Their words and actions weighed heavily and impacted the issues of the day. Sophisticated and complex challenges are coming, and Evangelicalism will require wise and discerning leaders who will be competent in unpacking biblical resolutions.

Personal conviction of God’s grace



The power of Christian faith rests solely on the basis of personally knowing the grace of God. There will be no way around this. None. Jesus was clear: “Do not marvel that I said to you, ‘You must be born again’” (John 3:7). Evangelicalism can only survive because of the Spirit’s power to regenerate by God’s grace. Then leaders and believers will possess an unmistakable experience that, “The Spirit himself bears witness with our spirit that we are children of God” (Rom. 8:16).



Only this foundational faith will withstand the calamities of intellectual and cultural onslaughts that portend. Moral teachings of a progressive fashion will implode tomorrow’s Evangelicalism because they will offer “the appearance of godliness” (2 Tim. 3:5) that people can learn in any self-help book. Influential evangelical leaders will be men and women who know their God and are personally assured that only His grace is the antidote to sin.

Keen knowledge of human beings



Humankind is flawed. It is self-centered and naturally rebellious against its Maker. The ways of the world are now characterized by people craving to be worshipped. Social media are filled with content makers who aspire to godlike status. People are finding the message of Evangelicalism distasteful in comparison with aggrandizing oneself. We are moving into a world where more and more people desire the deification of their personal brand. Evangelical leadership will be required to comprehend this self-centered psyche and graciously communicate the wonderful joys of submission to Christ. Appeals to the Christian faith will require insightful teachings on how to lead a happy Christian life and be productive in a world where temptations to selfishness are abounding.

Courage



The Bible says everywhere, “fear not.” Every generation has had to decipher how to stand strong in proclaiming the ageless message of God’s efficacious grace. Courage is a trait that distinguished all of the Christian leaders who made history. C. S. Lewis once said, “Courage is not simply one of the virtues, but the form of every virtue at the testing point.” In a world where the relevancy of the Christian faith is increasingly tested, future Evangelical leaders will require a unique confidence in maintaining that God’s grace remains legitimately relevant. Moreover, Evangelicalism will require leaders who can intelligently proclaim that “I am not ashamed, for I know whom I have believed, and I am convinced” (2 Tim. 1:12). Fear is emotionally crippling and will cause impediment to the effective evangelical leadership required for a changing culture that continually intimidates believers to be silent.

The writing is on the wall: cultural thought is becoming increasingly antipathetic to the Christian faith and employing sophisticated measures to silence the message of repentance and grace. As Solomon once observed, “See, this alone I found, that God made man upright, but they have sought out many schemes” (Eccl. 7:29). Already, parts of the Western world are by law prohibiting the use of certain Scriptures. How far will these restrictions and scheming go to halt Evangelical thought?

Regardless, the Christian faith will never be silenced. It will, however, require Evangelical leaders who are accountable, who can engage competently with cultural thought, prioritize a personal relationship with Christ, and demonstrate the courage and wisdom to communicate His grace to humankind. These traits will become indispensable for dynamic evangelical leadership.