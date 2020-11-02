5 truths to hold on to no matter what happens in election

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Elections matter. They matter a great deal. But no matter what happens after November 3, 2020, I want to remind you of five truths of far greater importance than who is elected to office.

I hope that as you read these truths, you will find your heart and mind settled on the simple fact that God is sovereign, and his divine plans will not be thwarted.

First Truth: God is primary; a political party is secondary. What matters more than anything is to be with the Lord. Paul reminds all Christians, "Our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ" (Phil. 3:20). Your final destination needs to be your primary focus, not mostly on the expectations you have on temporary matters. That doesn't mean you don't care about the affairs of the world. It's making sure that you don't let what happens in the world politically cause you not to effect change spiritually.

Second Truth: You do not unite under a political figure but are united in the person of Jesus Christ. The natural thing to do if your candidate doesn't get enough votes is to slip into depression. But, instead of fixating on the repercussions of your candidate not winning, be reminded that Christ came into this world to save you from sin and death. In the end, you might have to pay higher taxes but be encouraged that you are united with Christ in his resurrection (Rom. 6:4-5), adopted into his Sonship (Gal. 4:5), and have been blessed with every spiritual blessing in heaven (Eph. 1:3).

Third Truth: It's your faith that defines you, not politics. Politics has become a religion for many people. But it shouldn't be for Christians. Your political party may win or lose, but that doesn't determine the outcome of your faith. John affirms, "For everyone who has been born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world — our faith" (1 Jn. 5:4). Keep engaging the culture with the gospel despite who is in the White House.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Fourth Truth: The Bible is your standard, not your political views. After the election, your governor, senator, or even the President may not be a person who holds to the same beliefs you do. If that's the case, make it a priority to pray for them and take comfort in the fact that they are not your standard of how to live. The Bible teaches you how you ought to live. So, no matter what policies are legislated in your state or the country, keep turning to the infallible Word of God for direction and solace.

Fifth Truth: Spend more time with Jesus than listening to political leaders. Before reading this last truth, check your screen time first. How many hours did you spend on your phone already today? Or how much TV or YouTube did you consume in the last week? The point is, you can get so bombarded by the endless news clips, segments, and points of view —that it can bring you to a breaking point. It's good to stay informed, but not at the expense of not spending time with Jesus. You will find that the more you cultivate time with Jesus, the healthier you will be to counteract the falsehoods espoused in the culture.

Exclusive Op-eds from the Presidential Campaigns Presidential Campaigns Joe Biden The greatest commandment has guided my politics

Mike Pence President Trump is the best choice for Americans of faith

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit