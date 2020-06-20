A better path to peace in a fractured world

In these fractured, chaotic times, our culture needs Christians who will “live in harmony with one another” (Romans 12:16a). Scripture is clear: “Do not be haughty, but associate with the lowly. Never be wise in your own sight. Repay no one evil for evil, but give thought to do what is honorable in the sight of all. If possible, so far as it depends on you, live peaceably with all” (vv. 16b–18).

One of the best ways to live in harmony with others is to share their suffering. Henri Nouwen: “Those who can sit with their fellow man, not knowing what to say but knowing that they should be there, can bring new life into a dying heart. Those who are not afraid to hold a hand in gratitude, to shed tears of grief, and to let a sigh of distress arise straight from the heart can break through paralyzing boundaries and witness the birth of a new fellowship, the fellowship of the broken.”

I remember as if it were yesterday the Sunday evening thirty years ago when I was praying with a missionary before he went out to preach in our church. This man had dedicated his life to serve Christ and the suffering as a doctor in Africa. Years earlier, a child coughed into his face, which caused him to lose sight in one eye. He had faced persecution, rejection, and loneliness across his many years of service. But his joyful passion for Jesus was powerful, infectious, and transforming.

I had invited him to preach to our congregation on that Sunday evening. We were praying together in my study before the service when he asked the Lord to do something that has marked me over all the years since: “Lord, break our hearts for what breaks your heart.”

Imagine the difference in our fractured world if every Christian would pray that prayer with sincerity and passion. Imagine the difference as God answers such intercession by empowering our compassion for the hurting people we meet.

“Lord, break my heart for what breaks your heart.”

Will you make this prayer yours today?

Originally posted at denisonforum.org