Immigration: How to discuss our southern border crisis

Immigration has turned into a major topic for Americans, especially during this presidential election, and for the country overall. With the rise in illegal immigration linked to drug abuse, crime, and violence, it’s understandable that many Americans feel anxious and concerned about the future of our nation.

With the crisis at our southern border, Christians must view immigration and border security through a biblical lens, treating it as a spiritual matter. How can we tackle immigration genuinely seeking justice and mercy? Is securing our nation’s borders possible while still demonstrating love for our neighbors, as Christ taught us?

These are not easy questions, but it is important that we find reasonable answers to protect our country.

Whether you’ve contemplated this issue or are reading this article to learn more, I will outline the Bible's teachings on immigration, present concerning statistics that highlight the significant risks to the United States from our unsecured borders, and propose five essential values we must uphold to restore security at our borders and protect our national identity.

What does the Bible say about immigration?

The Bible offers guidance on how we should treat foreigners. Leviticus 19:33-34 states, “When a stranger sojourns with you in your land, you shall not do him wrong. You shall treat the stranger who sojourns with you as the native among you, and you shall love him as yourself, for you were strangers in the land of Egypt: I am the Lord your God.” Elsewhere, Moses writes in Deuteronomy 24:19-21, “When you reap your harvest in your field and forget a sheaf in the field, you shall not go back to get it. It shall be for the sojourner, the fatherless, and the widow, that the Lord your God may bless you in all the work of your hands. When you beat your olive trees, you shall not go over them again. It shall be for the sojourner, the fatherless, and the widow. When you gather the grapes of your vineyard, you shall not strip it afterward. It shall be for the sojourner, the fatherless, and the widow.”

Consider what God did for Israel. They traveled through various countries on their way to the promised land and were embraced as newcomers. Similarly, as described in Leviticus and Deuteronomy, the Hebrew people were instructed to consider and empathize with migrants. Now, the migrants were not to exploit the laws and customs of that particular group or nation of people but to assimilate into their culture. This illustrates a balance of justice and compassion. The two concepts work together seamlessly, enhancing rather than opposing each other, to ensure a nation’s safety and vitality.

The crisis at the southern border

Some people see improving border security as an act of intolerance, but I think that’s a bit misguided. In fact, it really goes against what the U.S. stands for. The Constitution clearly states that the United States is supposed to guarantee every state in the Union a Republican form of government and protect them against invasion.

The data speaks for itself — illegal immigration has consistently been on the rise in recent years. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reports that millions have crossed into the U.S. illegally just in the last few years. While many are in search of a better life, many others are bringing serious challenges, like drug trafficking and human smuggling. The alarming spike in fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, has turned into a public health crisis, claiming the lives of tens of thousands of Americans annually. Not to mention the increasing violence in border communities is placing immense pressure on law enforcement and local residents alike.

So, when the federal government refers to “foreigners,” “aliens,” or “illegals” as “invaders” because they crossed the border illegally, it’s essentially saying it has the constitutional right to take action. And let’s be honest, we can and should tackle this through entities like the Department of Justice, the National Guard, or even by building more secure barriers at the border. It’s all about keeping our communities safe!

Five values for immigration reform

The federal government plays a big role in our nation to protect and create a consistent rule for naturalization. That’s true for any sovereign nation. The Founders were all about ensuring that citizenship was the same for everyone across the United States. But let’s be honest — there's no way a country can achieve that kind of uniformity without some security. Keeping our borders secure not only protects Americans but also helps maintain the identity of our nation.

I urge fellow Americans who cherish this great nation to embrace these five core values as we address our border crisis together.

1. Enhancing border security



The U.S. has always been a welcoming place for people who want to become American citizens and live the American dream. That’s why strong border security is super important for our safety. By backing policies that improve border control, we can tackle illegal immigration and deal with issues caused by criminal organizations. It’s not about pushing anyone away; it’s about ensuring that everyone who comes in does so legally and safely.

2.Deportation

I get it. Discussing the need for more deportation can feel pretty harsh. But let's remember, enforcing immigration laws isn’t just about being unkind. It’s really about making sure people can enter our country the right way. For the sake of national security, economic stability, and keeping our communities safe from issues like drug trafficking and human smuggling, it is deemed necessary to have I.C.E. deport those who have broken the law by entering our country illegally. Think about it. Much of the shadow economy that has been created by cheap labor that is done under the table provides fewer protections and benefits for Americans and creates more instability for those “undocumented” migrants who are seeking a better life. Millions of them live in substandard housing and are treated unfairly or like slaves because of their “illegal” status in the United States.

3. Assimilation



After addressing the deportation of illegal aliens who are taking advantage of our system and the crackdown on criminals who have entered our country unlawfully to commit further crimes, we can focus on updating visas for migrants who are working to support their families. Additionally, we can improve our waiver system to better assist them in bringing their families over, who are looking for a pathway to U.S. citizenship. In Exodus 12:48 it reads, “If a stranger shall sojourn with you and would keep the Passover to the Lord, let all his males be circumcised. Then he may come near and keep it; he shall be as a native of the land. But no uncircumcised person shall eat of it.”

Moses instructs immigrants to adhere to the laws of the land as they integrate into the culture and identity of the community.

4. Comprehensive immigration reform

Encouraging our leaders to pursue comprehensive immigration reform can lead to fair and humane policies. This includes creating pathways to legal status for those already in the country, ensuring that asylum seekers are treated justly, and developing a system that meets labor market needs while protecting American workers.

5. Supporting charitable initiatives

I think it would be beneficial for more Bible-teaching churches to provide ESL classes, connect attorneys to help migrant families with citizenship, offer financial support for healthcare, and establish charter or private schools to enhance education for low-income and immigrant families. Volunteering, donating, or even raising awareness can create significant impact.

The immigration crisis isn't something we can fix overnight. It's tied up in a mix of political, economic, and social issues that need some serious thought and long-term solutions. But the immigration crisis isn't beyond God's ability to heal.

As Christians, let’s not forget that our real hope doesn’t rest in any government or political party. Our hope is in the Lord, who sees every person at the border — citizen or foreigner — as someone created in His image. Psalm 82:3-4 tells us to "Give justice to the weak and the fatherless; maintain the right of the afflicted and the destitute. Rescue the weak and the needy; deliver them from the hand of the wicked."



This call to action urges us to advocate for Americans and immigrants who cannot advocate for themselves through our biblical values, our voice, and our votes!