Home Opinion New Age teachers always twist truth into idolatry

There’s a spiritual counterfeit sweeping through modern culture, often cloaked in appealing language and pseudo-scientific jargon. It offers empowerment, healing, and success — but without Jesus, without repentance, and without the cross. It promises spiritual awakening but delivers spiritual blindness. It is, quite simply, idolatry disguised as enlightenment.

At the center of this movement are influential voices like Joe Dispenza, whose teachings have captivated millions with a toxic blend of Eastern mysticism, quantum-sounding terminology, and self-deification. Dispenza, along with many other New Age leaders, teaches that we can “manifest” our desires by aligning with “the universe.”

According to them, the universe is an impersonal force that responds to our intentions, thoughts, and vibrations.

But let’s be clear: the universe is not God. It is part of God's creation, not a deity to be prayed to or manipulated. Replacing prayer with “intention setting” or calling on the universe for your needs is not harmless spirituality — it is a form of idolatry that denies the lordship of Jesus Christ and undermines the foundation of the Christian faith.

The Gospel according to Joe Dispenza

Dispenza claims that people can heal themselves through the power of thought and “elevated emotions.” He encourages followers to tap into the quantum field, reprogram their brains, and create their reality. While this might sound empowering, it is also the exact opposite of the Gospel.

The Bible teaches that we are not gods. We are created beings, fallen and in need of redemption. Jesus didn’t come to help us manipulate energy fields — He came to save us from sin. He didn’t die so we could manifest parking spaces or money — He died so we could be reconciled to God.

The New Age movement turns the Gospel upside down. It removes the need for repentance, dismisses the reality of sin, and puts the focus entirely on the self. It sells the illusion that you can have spiritual power without surrender, blessing without obedience, and fulfillment without a relationship with the living God.

The subtle danger

What makes this deception especially dangerous is that it often sounds spiritual. Words like “faith,” “light,” “energy,” and “higher self” appeal to our desire for purpose and meaning. It doesn’t sound evil — it sounds enlightened. But as Scripture warns, “Satan disguises himself as an angel of light” (2 Corinthians 11:14). The most effective lies are the ones that are close to the truth — but not quite.

There was a time in my life when I fell for the teachings of a Judaizer who focused exclusively on the Old Testament, claiming that Jesus was merely a sacrificial lamb and not the Savior or Messiah. So, it’s not just New Age teaching that leads people astray — it’s any teaching that denies the full deity and authority of Jesus Christ. Whether it’s mystical spirituality or hyper-legalistic religion, if it devalues Jesus, it’s dangerous.

Worshiping the universe: The ultimate idol

The Bible is very clear: “Do not lift up your eyes to heaven to worship the sun or the moon or the stars” (see Deuteronomy 4:19). But Joe Dispenza’s teaching takes it even further. We’re not just worshiping the stars — we’re being told to worship the entire universe.

How can anyone create a bigger idol than the universe itself? Why would anyone want to commit idolatry at all — much less one that vast? And yet … that seems to be the rage these days.

Modern-day idolatry has ballooned into something even larger than anything seen in ancient times. Maybe it’s because we’re living in the last days — days when the deceptions are greater, the lies are bolder, and the counterfeit “truths” are more seductive than ever before.

New Age teachings like those of Joe Dispenza may seem modern, scientific, and harmless — but they are ancient lies dressed in digital clothing.

Don’t trade the truth of Christ for the illusion of control. The real power doesn’t come from manipulating frequencies—it comes from the indwelling of the Holy Spirit. Healing comes through Christ. Transformation comes through the renewing of your mind in His Word — not through rewiring your brain via pseudo-science.