NFL players need our prayers too

Taylor Swift and Beyonce may be the most popular entertainers. But when it comes to the most popular entertainment, nothing comes close to the National Football League. On average, 17.9 million Americans tuned in to watch each game last season. It’s the most compelling thing on television and our phones — dominating social media, group texts, and conversations at parks, restaurants, and churches.

Fans can’t get enough of the one-handed catches, the touchdown-saving tackles, and the fourth-quarter fantasy points that help them win their office league. Get this: NFL games made up 93 of the top 100 most-watched TV programs in 2023. And all that attention doesn’t end when players step off the field. Every year, the cultural influence and platforms of these players grow. The Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl duo of Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce each have more than 6.5 million followers — on Instagram alone.

In many ways, players are modern-day Gladiators — putting their bodies on the line in an arena for the entertainment of the masses. Not everyone may agree with that comparison, but as a former NFL quarterback who now mentors young athletes, I’ve experienced the true cost of the sport and witnessed what goes on in NFL locker rooms and players’ personal lives. The reality is that players struggle with the same things all Americans do, in addition to unique hardships. My ask of you is to join me in praying for these players and their families.

I know what some of you are thinking: 'Hardships? These guys make seven figures to play a sport!’ That’s true, but money doesn’t buy happiness. Pro athletes are often away from their wives and children — at the practice facility, stadium, or a hotel in an opposing team’s city. They miss birthdays and anniversaries, and tension arises at home. Sadly, this isn’t just my opinion or observation; estimates suggest the divorce rate for professional athletes is between 60 and 80%, much higher than the U.S. average. And being on the road is not the only hardship at home. As we have seen countless times, promising careers are cut short in an instant. An astonishing 78% of players face financial difficulties after they retire, with 16% even going bankrupt.

Then there’s the mental health aspect of playing. Athletes struggle with anxiety, depression, addiction, family instability, and job security. After a bad day at ‘the office,’ their performance is publicly scrutinized by millions of strangers for their loved ones to see, all while experiencing the personal disappointment of letting down teammates.

Finally, there are injuries. Statistically, 30.8 injuries occur for every 100 NFL players every season. That’s an injury for nearly one out of every three players. In football, they are usually more severe: concussions, dislocations, and tears are common, not to mention the head-on collisions and CTE that can lead to depression, anxiety, and cognitive impairment.

I’m not saying you should feel sorry for NFL players. Every one of us goes through something difficult every week. But too often, I see an imbalance in how fans interact with athletes — online and in real life. The players aren’t seen as people with families. They’re seen as a disposable means to an end. Help my team win, or you should be fired. Come back from that injury early so you can be useful on my fantasy team. Run a few extra yards so my parlay can hit. Some fans may not think players ever hear the outside noise but, trust me, they do.

We shouldn’t just pray for players during the game-winning drive. We should pray for them throughout the week — for their well-being on and off the field and, most of all, for their eternal salvation.

My daily prayer is that more athletes use their platforms and influence to share the Gospel and transform followers of sports into followers of Jesus. This summer, we saw top Olympians like Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Cole Hocker sharing their faith — and we've seen it for years across sports, from Tim Tebow to Al Horford to Scottie Scheffler. But from my vantage point, God is just getting started. Just like He called some of the most unlikely heroes in the Bible, I see God using pro athletes today to further His Kingdom.

So next time you're sitting down on Sunday to watch a game, join me in saying a prayer. Not for your team to win — but for the safety and soul of each player. Pray that every athlete, and their loved ones, will recognize that God has a plan for their lives — just like He does for yours and mine.