The Bible: Power of God, yesterday and today

Email Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Have you ever wondered what it would have been like to live in the first century? To hear the Gospel accounts as they happened from someone who was there? The excitement must have been contagious. The Savior had come!

This wasn’t just good news – it was GREAT news! People had been waiting centuries for this day, and now it had come. Before He left earth, Jesus gave those who believed in Him one command: Share it. Even though it cost many their lives, Christians in the first century couldn’t wait to tell others.

The letters and eye-witness accounts of these first-century believers isn’t just a record of these historic events. There’s power in the message they tell: God loves us and created a way for us to be with Him for all eternity – through Jesus Christ. That message changed the world.

For centuries, missionaries traveled to foreign countries to share the Good News. People needed to hear that they could have eternal life! Like the early believers, they put their lives in danger to tell others what Jesus Christ did for them. God’s Word transcended language and cultural barriers to transform lives for eternity.

Today, the Bible still contains that power. It has traveled around the world and been translated into many languages, but the message of God’s love and redemption hasn’t changed. Paul calls the Word of God “alive and powerful…it exposes our innermost thoughts and desires” (Hebrews 4:12, NLT). Only God can use words written hundreds of years ago to speak to hearts in the 21st century and change people from the inside out.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

As believers, we have been transformed by that power. We no longer live like we did before we knew Christ. God’s Word teaches us how to live a new life. Our words and actions change. We have a higher purpose – to glorify God. That transformation goes with us wherever we go.

We especially take that power with us when we share God’s love with others. The need is just as great as it was in the first century. People need to hear that they can have new life through Jesus Christ. It’s still GREAT news! But, we need to share it. Isn’t it wonderful that God does not abandon us when we do? He goes with us as we step out in faith.

James 1:22 encourages us, “Do not merely listen to the Word…Do what it says.” (NIV). Obeying God’s Word includes following the last command Jesus left with us on earth: to share it with others.

If that is your goal for this year, I have good news for you. You can start today. If you don’t know how or where to even begin, we can help. Don’t let another year go by without taking that step of faith and sharing the greatest news you’ve ever received. May God bless you as you do.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit