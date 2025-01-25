Home Opinion Trump's quasi-messianic status is deeply troubling

As a conservative Christian who has supported Donald Trump and believes he is the best candidate for our nation’s political future, I find myself increasingly uneasy with the way some in the Christian community have elevated him to a quasi-messianic status.

Recently, I heard a Christian speak of Trump as “Messianic” chosen by God. This was deeply troubling to me — not because of my view of Trump’s leadership, but because it blurs the line between political admiration and theological truth.

While I deeply appreciate his policies, achievements and boldness in confronting challenges, Christians must maintain a clear distinction between political leadership and spiritual authority.

The idea of any earthly leader fulfilling messianic prophecy runs contrary to the foundational Christian belief that Jesus Christ alone is the Messiah, the fulfillment of all prophecy and the ultimate hope of humanity.

There are many who claim to know the status of Trump’s standing with the Lord, but only God can judge a person’s salvation. As 1 Samuel 16:7 reminds us, “The Lord sees not as man sees: man looks on the outward appearance, but the Lord looks on the heart.”

Trump has shown commendable leadership in areas such as defending religious liberty, appointing conservative judges and promoting values that align with Christian principles. These accomplishments merit recognition and support. However, viewing Trump as a divinely-anointed savior figure conflates his role as a political leader with spiritual authority — a dangerous and unbiblical misstep.

In Scripture, God uses imperfect individuals (outside of Jesus) to fulfill His purposes. For example, pagan King Cyrus of Persia was used by God to help the Israelites return to Jerusalem (Isaiah 45). Yet Cyrus remained a pagan king, not a spiritual leader. Similarly, while Trump may be a vessel for positive political and cultural change, he is not the moral leader seen as the voice of Christianity and should not be regarded as one.

One of the greatest risks in elevating any political figure to a messianic role is that it can divert our focus from Christ. As Exodus 20:3 warns, “You shall have no other gods before me.” Jesus alone is the King of Kings and the ultimate authority over our lives (Revelation 19:16). Placing excessive faith in a political leader can inadvertently create an idol, even if our intentions are noble.

Our hope must be rooted in the Gospel, not in any earthly government or leader. While we are called to engage in the political process, we must remember that no president, policy, or party can bring the eternal transformation that only Christ can achieve.

Supporting Trump — or any leader — Christian or non-Christian, does not mean offering blind allegiance or excusing faults. The frustration and division between our parties is the lack of acknowledging that our side has faults. Proverbs 27:17 reminds us, “As iron sharpens iron, so one person sharpens another.” Accountability is an act of love, not betrayal.

Trump’s leadership, often marked by brashness and divisive rhetoric, can detract from the values believers seek to uphold. As Christians, we should pray for him to grow in wisdom, humility and discernment. Encouraging him to surround himself with godly advisors who challenge him to lead with integrity is both our responsibility and our privilege.

Romans 13 teaches us that all authority comes from God, but this passage does not exempt leaders from critique. Leaders are tasked with promoting good and restraining evil. As Christians, we must hold them accountable to these standards, ensuring their actions reflect the values they claim to uphold.

To be salt and light in the world (Matthew 5:13-16), Christians must approach political engagement with discernment and humility. Supporting Trump as a political leader is not incompatible with holding him accountable or rejecting the idea that he is a spiritual savior.

We need to do the following:

1. Keep Trump’s role in perspective: Trump is a political leader, not a spiritual one.

2. Look towards Christ as Our Lord and leader: Keep our ultimate hope and focus on Jesus, not on earthly rulers.

3. Hold leaders accountable: Expect Trump and his entire administration to uphold Christian principles while expecting them to make mistakes. They are human after all.

4. Pray without ceasing: Pray for Trump, his advisors, and our nation, asking God for wisdom, guidance, and protection from Spiritual Forces of Darkness (Eph 6).

As Amos 5 reminds us, the Israelites were warned not to seek their security or identity in other places but to seek the Lord and live. Likewise, we must stop seeking saviors among earthly leaders and turn our hearts fully toward God.

Donald Trump has been a bold and effective political leader, and I continue to support him as the best candidate for our nation’s future. However, we must guard against elevating him — or any political figure — to a role he was never meant to, nor never can, fulfill.