What are we longing for?

We like to be chosen. When we try out for a team, our eyes long to find our name on the final roster. In gym class, we like to be one of the top people picked for whatever game the class is playing. It feels good to be wanted.

If we’re not careful, though, our feelings of wanting to be picked can become all-consuming. We can focus our attention on attracting those around us. If we don’t check ourselves, we can end up with the rise and fall of our feelings based of whether we think people approve of us — or not.

What are we longing for? We want to belong. We want to be seen. We want to know that we have value.

It’s tempting to look for belonging. For a while, we might measure up and find what we’re looking for. But people will let us down, reacting from limited human emotion and understanding. Only God can fill this deep desire in our hearts to belong.

God is constant and unchanging, and the way He views us is enough.

He has chosen you to be His son or daughter, and in His eyes, when you come to Him through His Son Jesus Christ, you are forever on His team and accepted into His family. You were created to belong in this family.

There is more to your life than you can ever imagine. God created you for a purpose that is part of a much larger plan than what you can see in front of you.

When Jesus came to earth, He came to find and free His people. He picked the disciples, and He called all believers to follow Him and live their lives to produce fruit for the Kingdom of God.

“You didn’t choose me. I chose you. I appointed you to go and produce lasting fruit, so that the Father will give you whatever you ask for, using my name” (John 15:16).

Jesus has chosen us in love for deeper relationship, and to advance His light into a dark world.

We’ve been handpicked for His team, and He has specific reasons for each of us.

Why have we been chosen?

We’ve been chosen and appointed by God to be fully embraced in Him. When our identity is deeply wrapped in who we are as His child, we can stand firm in the unshakable truth that nothing can separate us from God’s love. He offers us unending grace, mercy and compassion.

We can’t help it; our hearts are built to seek and know God. He knows this, and He calls us closer. Once we find ourselves swept up in His care, we can share the same love to the people around us who also need to know their worth. When we know we belong, we can help others find belonging in Christ.

“And this is the way to have eternal life — to know you, the only true God, and Jesus Christ, the one you sent to earth” (John 17:3).

Evidence of an abundant relationship with the Lord includes steady growth and lives that produce fruit. Lasting fruit is beneficial not only for our own walks with God but also for the benefit and growth of those around us.

God did not intend for us to store up what we learn for ourselves. He wants us to share His love with others for the good of our brothers and sisters and the glory of God.

“Rather, you must grow in the grace and knowledge of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. All glory to Him, both now and forever! Amen” (2 Peter 3:18).

As we grow in the knowledge of Christ and allow Him to transform our hearts, He will share His heart for both our lives and the people He wants us to interact with. There are places He wants us to go and take the message of salvation.

“But you are not like that, for you are a chosen people. You are royal priests, a holy nation, God’s very own possession. As a result, you can show others the goodness of God, for he called you out of the darkness into his wonderful light” (1 Peter 2:9).

When you’re tempted to look for approval from another person, pause and remember how Christ sees you. You don’t need to look outside of God’s love to feel chosen or picked. With Him, you have everything you need in Christ to live an abundant life. You belong! You can go through your days with confidence. You’ve been chosen by God and are completely accepted and loved by Him.

Stop obsessing over whether you fit in or if you’ll make the cut. With God, you already do.