At The Christian Post, we take the news seriously, whether it’s world news or church / ministry news. We believe that news from a Christian worldview should be accessible to anyone. To make it more accessible, we are launching CP News Service as a free tool for like-minded media partners. CP News Service will provide short-format news summaries that Christian radio and TV stations can use. We simply ask that radio stations and TV stations attribute the news content appropriately to The Christian Post and encourage audiences to visit christianpost.com.