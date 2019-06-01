4 Christian movies coming out this summer

The success of faith-based films in recent years has led to a resurgence of Christian movies being made by Hollywood filmmakers.

2019 is already echoing 2018's blockbuster year for Christian films. The Tim Tebow-backed production "Run the Race" brought in over $6 million domestically at the Box Office, and Devon Franklin's latest film "Breakthrough" has made nearly $40 million.

Last year, the film "I Can Only Imagine" brought in $17.1 million domestically during its opening weekend, and over $83 million total, superseding expectations. And the movie "Paul, Apostle of Christ" was among the top 10 films at the box office during its opening weekend.

Here's a list of four faith-based movies coming out now through this summer.