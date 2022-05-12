 Politics |

4 things to know about new White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

By Ryan Foley, Christian Post Reporter
Karine Jean-Pierre
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki (R) introduces Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (L) during a White House daily press briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House May 5, 2022 in Washington, DC. President Joe Biden announced today that Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to be White House Press Secretary, replacing Jen Psaki who will depart from the White House on May 13, 2022. |

Karine Jean-Pierre will serve as the new White House Press Secretary, replacing the departing Jen Psaki. She will become the second White House Press Secretary to serve under President Joe Biden and the seventh woman to serve as press secretary overall.

Jean-Pierre, who has served as the White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary since Biden took office in January 2021 and has delivered White House press briefings in Psaki’s absence, will assume the role Friday.

In a statement last week, Biden unveiled Jean-Pierre as Psaki's replacement, saying she possesses the “experience, talent and integrity needed for this difficult job.”

"[S]he will continue to lead the way in communicating about the work of the Biden-Harris Administration on behalf of the American people," Biden said. 

Biden outlined Jean-Pierre’s resume, which includes work for the liberal advocacy group MoveOn.org, the ACLU’s Reproductive Freedom Initiative and the Center for Community and Corporate Ethics.

She has also worked on both former President Barack Obama’s successful presidential campaign, Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Martin O’Malley’s unsuccessful campaign.

A Haitian-American born in Martinique, an overseas region of France, Jean-Pierre was raised in New York City and attended Columbia University. Over the years, Jean-Pierre has developed a reputation as a loyal operative for the Democratic Party and a staunch critic of the Republican Party.

The following pages highlight four things to know about the new White House spokeswoman.

Ryan Foley is a reporter for The Christian Post. He can be reached at: ryan.foley@christianpost.com

