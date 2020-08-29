4 messages demonstrators shared at the 2020 March on Washington

WASHINGTON — On the 57th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s March on Washington, thousands marched in the streets of the nation's capital Friday to call for police reform, racial justice and a bolstering of voting rights.

While the rally and ensuing march from the Lincoln Memorial to the MLK Memorial was inspired by George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other recent victims of police action, the march’s main aim was calling for the passage of the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act as well as a John R. Lewis Voting Rights Act.

While there were many Black Lives Matter flags flying, speakers calling for the defeat of President Donald Trump and signs calling for the defunding of police, not all who participated In the march were supporters of the BLM political movement.

Some showed up simply to call for equality for all and offer a message of peace.

In the following pages are four things demonstrators said at Friday’s March on Washington.