5 big takeways from Michael Cohen's congressional hearing

Email Print Whatsapp Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin

President Donald Trump’s former lawyer and confidant Michael Cohen testified before Congress Wednesday and detailed his involvement in various scandals and coverups tied to the thrice-married real estate mogul turned commander-in-chief.

Cohen, who served as Trump’s “fixer” and legal counsel for over 10 years before pleading guilty to eight counts of violating campaign finance laws, tax fraud and bank fraud, testified before the House Oversight Committee.

He offered a 30-minute opening statement claiming to be the truth about Trump’s moral character, shady business practices and alleged involvement in criminal conduct. As Cohen will be imprisoned for years, he wasn’t shy about offering his thoughts on how Trump has cheated, lied and conned his way to success.

He stated emphatically that throughout his time with Trump, he had been instructed countless times to lie in order to benefit Trump and his family.

In the following pages are five key takeaways from the Cohen hearing. 1

2

3

4

5

6

Next