Home News 5 disturbing claims from suspect in crucifixion-style killing of Arizona pastor

Editor's note: This article contains graphic depictions of violence.

Adam Sheafe, the suspect in the gruesome murder of an Arizona pastor, says he believes it was merely an execution according to the Law of Moses in the Old Testament.

In a chilling interview with Arizona Family's Briana Whitney, Sheafe, 51, says he crucified Pastor Bill Schonemann of New River Bible Chapel against a wall and placed a crown of thorns on his head and that he also planned to kill a total of 14 pastors or priests nationwide, who he claims are leading their flocks astray by claiming that "Jesus is God's only son."

Sheafe's jailhouse interview made numerous references to God, the Bible and other aspects of his religious beliefs. Here are five of his most disturbing comments from that interview.