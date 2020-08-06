5 highlights from Senate hearing on anarchist violence: Cruz slams Dems for not denouncing Antifa

Solutions to curb the violence caused by Antifa and radical anarchist groups were discussed in a U.S. Senate Judiciary subcommittee hearing this week, with one prominent Democrat walking out of the hearing after being challenged to denounce Antifa.

The hearing of the subcommittee on the Constitution, chaired by Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was titled “The Right of the People Peaceably to Assemble: Protecting Speech by Stopping Anarchist Violence.”

During the hearing, Cruz denounced Antifa, a movement that consists of autonomous militant groups nationwide that oppose fascism and right-wing ideologies and has been blamed for violent protests nationwide. Cruz accused Antifa of “stealing” the protests of minorities searching for racial justice.

Cruz also denounced Democrats on the subcommittee, such as Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, for failing to expressly denounce Antifa by name.

In the following pages are five highlights from the hearing.