5 moving Christian reactions to Voddie Baucham's death and legacy

Hours after the announcement of the death of prominent Southern Baptist preacher Voddie Baucham Jr. on Thursday, there has been an outpouring of condolences and faithful celebration online, marking him as a man of substance who defended the truth of the Gospel and the role of men in society.

The late preacher, Founders Ministries board member, author and former dean of theology at African Christian University in Zambia, died at the age of 56 after a years-long struggle with heart disease.

“We are saddened to inform friends that our dear brother, Voddie Baucham, Jr., has left the land of the dying and entered the land of the living. Earlier today, after suffering an emergency medical incident, he entered into his rest and the immediate presence of the Savior whom he loved, trusted, and served since he was converted as a college student,” Voddie Baucham Ministries announced on social media Thursday, citing Psalm 116:15. “Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.”

Here are five moving tributes to Baucham’s life and legacy from influential Christian leaders and institutions who knew him.