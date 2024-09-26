Home News 'Women are dying': $500K ad says abortion misinformation led to deaths of Amber Thurman, Candi Miller

A $500,000 TV and digital ad campaign says misinformation about abortion drugs and state laws spread by Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic lawmakers has resulted in women's deaths, including Amber Thurman and Candi Miller.

Women Speak Out PAC, a partner of the national pro-life advocacy group Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, launched the "Deadly: Democrats' Abortion Lies Put Women at Risk" ad campaign this week.

The plan is for the digital ad to reach target voters, and it will also reach cable and broadcast markets throughout various Georgia cities, including Atlanta, Augusta, Macon and Savannah.

"Candi and Amber should be alive," the ad states. "The left's scare tactics are deadly."

The ad is a response to claims from media outlets and politicians that Georgia's restrictions on abortion as early as six weeks into gestation are responsible for Thurman and Miller's deaths. Both women experienced complications after taking the abortion pill in 2022.

Harris and Democrats argue that doctors are confused about the care they can provide due to the law. But pro-life medical groups and experts say that Georgia's law prohibiting abortion after a fetal heartbeat becomes detectable does not prevent doctors from providing life-saving care, asserting that political leaders are endangering women by making them believe they cannot seek treatment while also ignoring the dangers associated with abortion drugs.

In a Tuesday statement, SBA Pro-Life America President Marjorie Dannenfelser declared that "women are dying" due to the lies spread by political leaders like Harris. The pro-life research organization Charlotte Lozier Institute reports that complications from women who took abortion drugs are severely underreported to the FDA. From 2020-2022, six states reported 1,004 complications from drug-induced abortions, while the FDA reported 17.

"Amber Thurman and Candi Miller died after they suffered complications from dangerous abortion drugs and did not receive appropriate, completely legal emergency care," Dannenfelser stated.

Thurman, a 28-year-old single mother, died after she obtained abortion drugs from a facility in North Carolina after learning she was pregnant with twins. The mother developed an infection several days later because some of her twins' remains were still inside her body.

While the doctors at the hospital discussed performing a dilation and curettage to remove the remains, this was not done right away. By the time Thurman made it to the operating room, her condition had worsened, and she died.

The other woman, Miller, died in 2022 after she ordered abortion drugs online. An autopsy found the remains of her unborn child still inside her body. The autopsy also found that she took a combination of painkillers, including fentanyl. Miller did not seek help from a doctor because she thought she could be prosecuted due to Georgia's abortion law.

"Georgia's law, like pro-life laws in every other state, allows emergency care, miscarriage care, and treatment for ectopic pregnancy," Dannenfelser said. "The laws do not penalize women who have abortions, and they use plain, commonly accepted legal language."

"There would be no confusion if abortion advocates were not spreading confusion," she added. "Amber, Candi, and their babies should be alive today. Democrats are putting countless lives at risk, and we will relentlessly call them out."

With abortion appearing to be a major issue this election cycle, Students for Life Action also released an ad campaign highlighting Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's views on abortion. The ad, set to air on Fox News this week, focuses on abortion and infanticide.

"Kamala Harris may have played dumb during the debate on her record of literally voting to allow infanticide to continue, and she may try to ignore her chosen running mate's decision to hide cases of infanticide in his home state of Minnesota, but the Pro-Life Generation will not ignore a record of radical abortion support that includes allowing lives to be lost AFTER a botched abortion," SFLA and SFLA Action President Kristan Hawkins said in a statement provided to The Christian Post.

In addition to Harris' record of advocating for access to abortion throughout her career, pro-life groups have raised concerns about the presidential hopeful's running mate.

Walz signed a measure in 2023 that amends existing state statutes to ensure that state taxpayer funds can cover "abortion services" that are "determined to be medically necessary."

The Minnesota governor also repealed a statute requiring babies who are born alive after an attempted abortion must receive medical care. During the years Minnesota's Born-Alive Infant Protection Act had been in effect, the state's health agency reportedseveralcases where a babyappears to have been born alive after an abortion.