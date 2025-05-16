Home News 6 things to know about Kathryn Krick, self-proclaimed 'apostle' and faith healer

Kathryn Krick, a rising figure in the charismatic Christian movement and author of The Secret of the Anointing, has built a massive following through her deliverance services and viral social media presence.

However, the 33-year-old’s ministry has sparked debate within the broader Christian community, with critics raising concerns about her self-proclaimed apostleship, financial practices and theological teachings. But despite growing criticism surrounding her, Krick continues to expand her ministry, holding revival meetings in various cities and countries.

Her events attract thousands seeking healing, deliverance or simply a spiritual encounter — but is it all a scam?

As her platform expands, the Christian community remains divided; some view her as an anointed leader, while others see her as a controversial figure whose teachings warrant careful examination against biblical truth.

The following pages highlight six things to know about Kathryn Krick. The Christian Post reached out to Krick for comment. No response was received.