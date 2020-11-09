First female VP, oldest president elect: 7 interesting things about projected 2020 election outcome First female VP, oldest president elect: 7 interesting things about projected 2020 election outcome

The 2020 presidential election between incumbent Republican Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden has been a historic affair with many notable outcomes.

Although Trump has not yet conceded the race and is filing legal action over potential voter fraud, multiple media outlets have projected Biden to be the winner.

While votes are still being counted, Biden has garnered as of Monday morning 290 electoral points while Trump has gotten 214 electoral points.

Here in no particular order are seven interesting aspects of the 2020 election and its projected result of Biden winning. They include the first female vice president, the oldest president elect, and the largest number of early votes cast.