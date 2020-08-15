7 new faith-based films coming to theaters, VOD this summer and fall

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The success of faith-based films in recent years has led to a resurgence of Christian movies being made.

Although state lockdowns in response to COVID-19 led to the closure of movie theaters nationwide and upended theatrical debuts, streaming services have continued to offer Christian and faith-themed content for audiences. Some films will also be among those that spearhead the reopening of movie theaters in the U.S.

Here's a list of seven new faith-based movies that will be released this summer and fall, some on streaming platforms and others in theaters.