Actress says fame became god to her, led to eating disorder and porn addiction until she met Jesus

TV actress and Broadway star Amanda Jane Cooper admits that her success led to a life of destruction until someone introduced her to the true love of Jesus.

Cooper, who's wellknown from her roles in “Glee,” “Bones,” and “CSI,” as well as her starring role as Glinda in the hit Broadway musical "Wicked," revealed that as her dreams became a reality her well-being took a turn for the worse.

“Success started to slowly become my god and I said, ‘Oh, OK. If I can achieve this, if I can, if this role or something ... then I'll, I'll be enough,” she recalled in the latest White Chair film installment of "I Am Second."

It was during that time that she developed an “eating disorder out of seemingly nowhere.”

She battled bulimia and it got so severe she once burst a blood vessel in her eye after forcing herself to purge. Cooper hated her body and starved herself during the day and binge ate at night.

“I was so confused. I was like, I have everything why am I not OK?” she recounted.

Feeling lost and obsessed with her body image, the Pennsylvania native was also leading a promiscuous lifestyle and became “addicted” to pornography.

Cooper emotionally explained that she hated herself until a woman named Alice Issac “loved” her back to life. The two met at a Hollywood wrap party and it was that woman who shared Jesus with star.

"She was my mentor and the hands and feet of this Jesus that I had heard about in my childhood,” Cooper said.

“And to think, wow, there's a God who sees me and knows me and loves me despite knowing all about me. My soul just knew this is what I need. I need a savior. I can't do it for myself."

Cooper is now bold in her faith and has recommitted herself to abstaining from sex and wants to save herself for marriage. Her eating disorder is gone and she gladly shares her testimony with others.

“It's crazy, the redemption where He’s allowed me to help other people who might be experiencing some of the same things,” she gushed.

"Because of Jesus, because of God, my identity is as His daughter. And my worth, no matter if I'm in a princess gown or if I’m in my sweatpants or if I'm high achiever or going through it, I can be sure that I am loved, forgiven, seen, known, free,” she concluded.